NFL

Gabriel Davis 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Gabriel Davis 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Gabriel Davis was the 60th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and picked up 6.2 fantasy points last week. See below for further stats and fantasy projections on this Jacksonville Jaguars player.

Gabriel Davis Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Davis' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
2023 Fantasy Points116.412938
2024 Projected Fantasy Points95.614860

Gabriel Davis 2023 Game-by-Game

Davis accumulated 19.0 fantasy points -- four catches, 130 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 16 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
Week 1@Dolphins6.233620

Gabriel Davis vs. Other Jaguars Receivers

The Jaguars, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.8% of the time while running the ball 42.2% of the time. Below is a glance at how Davis' 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
Gabriel Davis8145746711
Evan Engram14311496349
Christian Kirk855778735
Travis Etienne735847612

Want more data and analysis on Gabriel Davis? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.

