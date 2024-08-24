Gabriel Davis 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook

Gabriel Davis was the 60th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and picked up 6.2 fantasy points last week. See below for further stats and fantasy projections on this Jacksonville Jaguars player.

Gabriel Davis Key Fantasy Stats

Snag a look at Davis' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2023 Fantasy Points 116.4 129 38 2024 Projected Fantasy Points 95.6 148 60

Gabriel Davis 2023 Game-by-Game

Davis accumulated 19.0 fantasy points -- four catches, 130 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 16 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 6.2 3 3 62 0

Gabriel Davis vs. Other Jaguars Receivers

The Jaguars, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.8% of the time while running the ball 42.2% of the time. Below is a glance at how Davis' 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:

Name Targets Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Gabriel Davis 81 45 746 7 11 Evan Engram 143 114 963 4 9 Christian Kirk 85 57 787 3 5 Travis Etienne 73 58 476 1 2

