Gabriel Davis 2024 Fantasy Football Outlook
Gabriel Davis was the 60th-ranked wide receiver (by average fantasy draft position) going into the 2024 season, and picked up 6.2 fantasy points last week. See below for further stats and fantasy projections on this Jacksonville Jaguars player.
Gabriel Davis Key Fantasy Stats
Snag a look at Davis' fantasy outlook for 2024 based on 2023 numbers and the upcoming season's projections from numberFire:
Total
Overall Rank
Position Rank
|2023 Fantasy Points
|116.4
|129
|38
|2024 Projected Fantasy Points
|95.6
|148
|60
Gabriel Davis 2023 Game-by-Game
Davis accumulated 19.0 fantasy points -- four catches, 130 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 16 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, his best game of the season. Look at the rest of his last-season game log below:
Week
Opponent
Fantasy Points
Targets
Receptions
Yards
TDs
|Week 1
|@Dolphins
|6.2
|3
|3
|62
|0
Gabriel Davis vs. Other Jaguars Receivers
The Jaguars, who ranked 13th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 57.8% of the time while running the ball 42.2% of the time. Below is a glance at how Davis' 2023 receiving numbers stack up against his Jacksonville Jaguars teammates:
Name
Targets
Catches
Yards
TDs
Red Zone Targets
|Gabriel Davis
|81
|45
|746
|7
|11
|Evan Engram
|143
|114
|963
|4
|9
|Christian Kirk
|85
|57
|787
|3
|5
|Travis Etienne
|73
|58
|476
|1
|2
