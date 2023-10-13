Fresno State vs Utah State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 7 Game

The college football slate on Friday includes the Fresno State Bulldogs facing the Utah State Aggies.

Fresno State vs Utah State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Fresno State: (-220) | Utah State: (+180)

Fresno State: (-220) | Utah State: (+180) Spread: Fresno State: -5.5 (-110) | Utah State: +5.5 (-110)

Fresno State: -5.5 (-110) | Utah State: +5.5 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Fresno State vs Utah State Betting Trends

Fresno State is 3-2-0 against the spread this year.

Fresno State has won once ATS (1-2) as a 5.5-point or higher favorite this year.

There have been three Fresno State games (of five) that hit the over this year.

Utah State has won twice against the spread this season.

Utah State has one win ATS (1-2) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this season.

This season, four of Utah State's five games have gone over the point total.

Fresno State vs Utah State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (67.2%)

Fresno State vs Utah State Point Spread

Utah State is the underdog by 5.5 points against Fresno State. Utah State is -110 to cover the spread, and Fresno State is -110.

Fresno State vs Utah State Over/Under

A total of 54.5 points has been set for the Fresno State-Utah State game on October 13, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Fresno State vs Utah State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Fresno State-Utah State, Fresno State is the favorite at -220, and Utah State is +180.

Fresno State vs. Utah State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Fresno State 33.5 29 18.2 34 47.1 2 6 Utah State 38.2 12 32.2 114 50.9 4 6

