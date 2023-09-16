Fresno State vs Arizona State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The Fresno State Bulldogs versus the Arizona State Sun Devils is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Before you make your wager, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

Fresno State vs Arizona State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Fresno State: (-170) | Arizona State: (+140)

Fresno State: (-170) | Arizona State: (+140) Spread: Fresno State: -3.5 (-112) | Arizona State: +3.5 (-108)

Fresno State: -3.5 (-112) | Arizona State: +3.5 (-108) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Fresno State vs Arizona State Betting Trends

Fresno State has covered the spread in every game this season.

Every Fresno State game has hit the over this year.

Arizona State has not won a game against the spread this season.

No Arizona State game has hit the over this year.

Fresno State vs Arizona State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulldogs win (75.3%)

Fresno State vs Arizona State Point Spread

Arizona State is the underdog by 3.5 points against Fresno State. Arizona State is -112 to cover the spread, and Fresno State is -108.

Fresno State vs Arizona State Over/Under

Fresno State versus Arizona State, on September 16, has an over/under of 48.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Fresno State vs Arizona State Moneyline

Fresno State is a -170 favorite on the moneyline, while Arizona State is a +140 underdog.

Fresno State vs. Arizona State Points Insights

The Bulldogs had an average implied point total of 34.1 last season, which is 8.1 points higher than their implied total in Saturday's game (26).

Last season, Fresno State put up more than 26 points in 10 games.

The Sun Devils' average implied point total last season (35.4 points) is 12.4 points higher than their implied total in this matchup (23 points).

