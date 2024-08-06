2024 Fresno State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

In 2024, the Fresno State Bulldogs have posted a record of 1-1. For a look at the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Fresno State 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Michigan Aug. 31 L 30-10 Wolverines (-20.5) 45.5 2 Sacramento State Sept. 7 W 46-30 - - 3 New Mexico State Sept. 14 - Bulldogs (-20.5) 48.5 4 @ New Mexico Sept. 21 - - - 5 @ UNLV Sept. 28 - - - 7 Washington State Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ Nevada Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table

Fresno State Last Game

The Bulldogs defeated the Sacramento State Hornets 46-30 in their last outing. Mikey Keene threw for 358 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions on 24-of-35 passing (68.6%) for the Bulldogs in that game versus the Hornets. In the running game, Malik Sherrod totaled 54 rushing yards on 22 carries (2.5 yards per carry), scoring two touchdowns on the ground. He also had three catches for 19 yards. In the receiving game, Mac Dalena had 235 yards on seven catches (33.6 per reception) with one touchdown in that game.

Fresno State Betting Insights

Fresno State is the moneyline favorite for the first time this season.

