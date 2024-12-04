Florida vs Virginia Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - December 4

The Florida Gators (8-0) will host the Virginia Cavaliers (5-2) after winning five home games in a row.

Florida vs. Virginia Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 Game time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Virginia Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (83.3%)

Florida is a 16.5-point favorite against Virginia on Wednesday and the total has been set at 132.5 points. Keep reading for a few betting insights and trends before you place a wager on the matchup.

Florida vs. Virginia: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

Virginia has a record of 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Gators covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as away games (50%) last year. They covered seven times in 14 games when playing at home and five times in 10 games when playing on the road.

Against the spread, the Cavaliers were better at home (11-6-0) than on the road (5-6-0) last season.

Florida vs. Virginia: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been named as the moneyline favorite seven times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Gators have been a -2778 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

Virginia has gone 1-2 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

The Cavaliers have not yet played as a moneyline underdog of +1160 or longer.

Florida has an implied victory probability of 96.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Florida vs. Virginia Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida outscores opponents by 22.0 points per game (scoring 86.5 per game to rank 21st in college basketball while giving up 64.5 per contest to rank 49th in college basketball) and has a +176 scoring differential overall.

Walter Clayton Jr. paces Florida, averaging 17.4 points per game (97th in the country).

Virginia puts up 62.1 points per game (353rd in college basketball) while allowing 58.7 per outing (11th in college basketball). It has a +24 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 3.4 points per game.

Isaac McKneely paces Virginia, scoring 13.3 points per game (449th in college basketball).

The Gators are second in the nation at 42.6 rebounds per game. That's 11.7 more than the 30.9 their opponents average.

Alex Condon paces the team with 6.9 rebounds per game (194th in college basketball action).

The Cavaliers pull down 29.3 rebounds per game (326th in college basketball), compared to the 30.1 of their opponents.

Jacob Cofie is 274th in college basketball with 6.4 rebounds per game, leading the Cavaliers.

Florida averages 104.6 points per 100 possessions (46th in college basketball), while giving up 78.0 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball).

The Cavaliers average 91.7 points per 100 possessions (258th in college basketball), while giving up 86.6 points per 100 possessions (116th in college basketball).

