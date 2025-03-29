Florida vs Texas Tech Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Elite Eight

The No. 1 seed Florida Gators (33-4) and No. 3 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (28-8) will both aim for a spot in the NCAA Tournament Final Four when they square off on Saturday at Chase Center. The matchup tips off at 6:09 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Texas Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Saturday, March 29, 2025 Game time: 6:09 p.m. ET

6:09 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Arena: Chase Center

Florida vs. Texas Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (61.9%)

Before placing a wager on Saturday's Florida-Texas Tech spread (Florida -6.5) or over/under (157.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Florida vs. Texas Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has covered 26 times in 37 matchups with a spread this season.

Texas Tech has compiled an 18-18-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Florida (17-9) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (65.4%) than Texas Tech (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

Against the spread, the Gators have fared better when playing at home, covering 11 times in 16 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

Against the spread, the Red Raiders have had better results on the road (7-3-0) than at home (10-8-0).

Florida vs. Texas Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has won in 28, or 93.3%, of the 30 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Gators have a mark of 22-1 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -295 or better on the moneyline.

Texas Tech has won 60% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-2).

The Red Raiders have played as a moneyline underdog of +235 or longer in only one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 74.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida vs. Texas Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida has a +594 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.1 points per game. It is putting up 85.5 points per game to rank third in college basketball and is allowing 69.4 per outing to rank 89th in college basketball.

Walter Clayton Jr. ranks 82nd in the nation with a team-high 17.7 points per game.

Texas Tech puts up 80.9 points per game (28th in college basketball) while giving up 68.0 per contest (58th in college basketball). It has a +465 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 12.9 points per game.

JT Toppin's team-leading 18.3 points per game rank him 64th in the country.

The Gators win the rebound battle by 8.9 boards on average. They collect 39.1 rebounds per game, which ranks second in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.2 per contest.

Alex Condon leads the team with 7.7 rebounds per game (80th in college basketball play).

The Red Raiders average 33.6 rebounds per game (76th in college basketball) while allowing 29.7 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

Toppin averages 9.3 rebounds per game (19th in college basketball) to lead the Red Raiders.

Florida ranks 12th in college basketball with 105.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 14th in college basketball defensively with 85.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Red Raiders average 105.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (11th in college basketball), and concede 88.8 points per 100 possessions (63rd in college basketball).

