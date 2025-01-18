Florida vs Texas Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 18

SEC play features the No. 5 Florida Gators (15-2, 2-2 SEC) at home against the Texas Longhorns (12-5, 1-3 SEC) on Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4:00 PM ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Texas Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, January 18, 2025

Saturday, January 18, 2025 Game time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Texas Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (81.2%)

Take a look at some betting insights for Florida (-10.5) versus Texas on Saturday. The total is set at 152.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Florida vs. Texas: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has put together a 12-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas is 10-7-0 ATS this season.

Florida covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 55.6% of the time. That's less often than Texas covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (100%).

The Gators covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as road games (50%) last year. They covered seven times in 14 games at home and five times in 10 games on the road.

The Longhorns performed better against the spread at home (8-10-0) than away (4-6-0) last season.

Florida has two wins against the spread in conference games this season.

Texas has covered the spread three times in four SEC games.

Florida vs. Texas: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 14 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (92.9%) in those games.

The Gators have a win-loss record of 6-1 when favored by -610 or better by bookmakers this year.

Texas has a 1-3 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

The Longhorns have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +440 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida has a 85.9% chance of pulling out a win.

Florida vs. Texas Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida has a +342 scoring differential, topping opponents by 20.1 points per game. It is putting up 86.0 points per game to rank 12th in college basketball and is allowing 65.9 per outing to rank 43rd in college basketball.

Walter Clayton Jr. ranks 75th in the nation with a team-high 17.8 points per game.

Texas has a +267 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.7 points per game. It is putting up 81.6 points per game, 43rd in college basketball, and is giving up 65.9 per contest to rank 43rd in college basketball.

Tre Johnson's 18.7 points per game paces Texas and ranks 41st in the nation.

The Gators win the rebound battle by 12.8 boards on average. They collect 43.0 rebounds per game, which ranks first in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.2 per contest.

Alex Condon averages 8.0 rebounds per game (ranking 78th in college basketball) to lead the Gators.

The 32.6 rebounds per game the Longhorns accumulate rank 184th in the country, 2.8 more than the 29.8 their opponents collect.

Arthur Kaluma is 88th in college basketball with 7.8 rebounds per game, leading the Longhorns.

Florida ranks 39th in college basketball with 103.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and fourth in college basketball defensively with 79.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Longhorns rank 13th in college basketball with 107.0 points scored per 100 possessions, and 61st defensively with 86.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!