Florida vs Texas A&M Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 1

The Texas A&M Aggies (20-8, 9-6 SEC) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Florida Gators (24-4, 11-4 SEC) on March 1, 2025 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Florida vs. Texas A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 1, 2025

Saturday, March 1, 2025 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Texas A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (76.6%)

Before making a wager on Saturday's Florida-Texas A&M spread (Florida -9.5) or over/under (148.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Florida vs. Texas A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has put together a 19-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas A&M has compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season.

The Gators have a better record against the spread in home games (9-5-0) than they do in away games (5-4-0).

The Aggies have been better against the spread on the road (4-4-0) than at home (7-8-0) this season.

Florida's record against the spread in conference action is 9-6-0.

Texas A&M's SEC record against the spread is 6-9-0.

Florida vs. Texas A&M: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been victorious in 20, or 90.9%, of the 22 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Gators have a win-loss record of 14-1 when favored by -429 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Texas A&M has put together a 5-4 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 55.6% of those games).

The Aggies have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of +330 or longer.

Florida has an implied victory probability of 81.1% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Florida vs. Texas A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida outscores opponents by 16.5 points per game (scoring 83.6 per game to rank 10th in college basketball while giving up 67.1 per contest to rank 52nd in college basketball) and has a +462 scoring differential overall.

Florida's leading scorer, Walter Clayton Jr., ranks 105th in the nation scoring 17.1 points per game.

Texas A&M puts up 73.9 points per game (186th in college basketball) while allowing 66.7 per contest (44th in college basketball). It has a +203 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 7.2 points per game.

Texas A&M's leading scorer, Wade Taylor IV, ranks 240th in college basketball, scoring 15.3 points per game.

The Gators are third in college basketball at 39.3 rebounds per game. That's 8.7 more than the 30.6 their opponents average.

Alex Condon tops the team with 7.6 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball play).

The Aggies win the rebound battle by 8.6 boards on average. They collect 36.4 rebounds per game, 17th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.8.

Andersson Garcia averages 5.9 rebounds per game (344th in college basketball) to lead the Aggies.

Florida ranks 28th in college basketball by averaging 103.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is ninth in college basketball, allowing 83.1 points per 100 possessions.

The Aggies rank 199th in college basketball averaging 94.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 21st, allowing 85.6 points per 100 possessions.

