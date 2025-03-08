Florida vs Ole Miss Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 8

The Florida Gators (26-4, 13-4 SEC) hope to build on a six-game home win streak when they host the Ole Miss Rebels (21-9, 10-7 SEC) on March 8, 2025.

Florida vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025 Game time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Florida win (82.7%)

Florida vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has compiled a 21-9-0 ATS record so far this year.

Ole Miss is 15-15-0 ATS this year.

Florida (8-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 11.5 points or more this season (61.5%) than Ole Miss (1-1) does as an 11.5+-point underdog (50%).

When playing at home, the Gators sport a better record against the spread (10-5-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (6-4-0).

This year, the Rebels are 7-9-0 at home against the spread (.438 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-6-0 ATS (.400).

Florida has 11 wins against the spread in 17 conference games this season.

Ole Miss has covered the spread seven times in 17 SEC games.

Florida vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been victorious in 21, or 91.3%, of the 23 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Gators have yet to lose in nine games when named as moneyline favorite of -690 or better.

Ole Miss has been the underdog on the moneyline 12 total times this season. Ole Miss has finished 5-7 in those games.

The Rebels have played as a moneyline underdog of +480 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Florida has an implied victory probability of 87.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Florida vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida's +486 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 16.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.3 points per game (ninth in college basketball) while giving up 68.1 per contest (66th in college basketball).

Walter Clayton Jr.'s team-leading 17.0 points per game ranks 112th in college basketball.

Ole Miss is outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game, with a +201 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.9 points per game (80th in college basketball) and allows 71.2 per outing (154th in college basketball).

Sean Pedulla's 14.9 points per game leads Ole Miss and ranks 272nd in the nation.

The 39.3 rebounds per game the Gators average rank third in the country, and are 8.5 more than the 30.8 their opponents grab per contest.

Alex Condon tops the Gators with 7.7 rebounds per game (85th in college basketball play).

The Rebels lose the rebound battle by 3.4 boards on average. They record 29.6 rebounds per game, 312th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 33.0.

Malik Dia's 5.5 rebounds per game lead the Rebels and rank 438th in the country.

Florida averages 103.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (26th in college basketball), and allows 83.9 points per 100 possessions (ninth in college basketball).

The Rebels record 100.6 points per 100 possessions (72nd in college basketball), while conceding 91.9 points per 100 possessions (143rd in college basketball).

