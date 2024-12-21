Florida vs North Florida Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 21

The Florida Gators (11-0) will look to build on a seven-game home win streak when they take on the North Florida Ospreys (7-5) on December 21, 2024 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. North Florida Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, December 21, 2024

Saturday, December 21, 2024 Game time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. North Florida Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (95.4%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Florida-North Florida spread (Florida -26.5) or over/under (172.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Florida vs. North Florida: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has compiled an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

North Florida has compiled a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Gators sported an identical winning percentage against the spread in home games (.500) as they did in road games last year.

The Ospreys have been better against the spread at home (2-1-0) than on the road (4-3-0) this season.

Florida vs. North Florida: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has yet to lose any of the 10 games it has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Gators have been listed as a favorite of -10000 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

North Florida has been the underdog on the moneyline five total times this season. North Florida has gone 2-3 in those games.

The Ospreys have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +3000 or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Florida has a 99% chance of pulling out a win.

Florida vs. North Florida Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida is outscoring opponents by 19.7 points per game with a +217 scoring differential overall. It puts up 86.5 points per game (15th in college basketball) and gives up 66.8 per outing (72nd in college basketball).

Walter Clayton Jr.'s 18.5 points per game lead Florida and are 54th in the country.

North Florida is outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game, with a +63 scoring differential overall. It puts up 87.9 points per game (eighth in college basketball) and allows 82.7 per contest (354th in college basketball).

Josh Harris is 146th in college basketball with a team-leading 16.4 points per game.

The Gators record 41.5 rebounds per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 30.2 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 11.3 boards per game.

Alex Condon averages 7.4 rebounds per game (ranking 126th in college basketball) to lead the Gators.

The Ospreys pull down 35.8 rebounds per game (61st in college basketball), compared to the 36.5 of their opponents.

Jasai Miles leads the Ospreys with 7.7 rebounds per game (97th in college basketball).

Florida averages 104.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (39th in college basketball), and allows 80.8 points per 100 possessions (19th in college basketball).

The Ospreys average 102 points per 100 possessions on offense (76th in college basketball), and concede 95.9 points per 100 possessions (292nd in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!