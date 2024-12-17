Florida vs North Carolina Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 17

The Florida Gators (10-0) will try to extend a 10-game win streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (6-4) on December 17, 2024 at Spectrum Center.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. North Carolina Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Game time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Arena: Spectrum Center

Florida vs. North Carolina Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (56.4%)

Florida is a 3.5-point favorite over North Carolina on Tuesday and the total is set at 166.5 points. Below are some betting insights and trends before you place a wager on the outing.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Florida vs. North Carolina: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

North Carolina has won four games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

Florida covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 70% of the time. That's more often than North Carolina covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (50%).

The Gators covered the spread in the same percentage of home games as away games (50%) last year. They covered seven times in 14 games when playing at home and five times in 10 games on the road.

The Tar Heels' winning percentage against the spread at home was .533 (8-7-0) last year. On the road, it was .700 (7-3-0).

Florida vs. North Carolina: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been listed as the moneyline favorite nine times this season and has come away with a win in all of those games.

The Gators have not lost in nine games this year when favored by -182 or better on the moneyline.

North Carolina has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it lost both games.

The Tar Heels have played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 64.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida vs. North Carolina Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida is outscoring opponents by 21.1 points per game with a +211 scoring differential overall. It puts up 86.2 points per game (17th in college basketball) and gives up 65.1 per contest (46th in college basketball).

Walter Clayton Jr.'s 19.1 points per game lead Florida and are 35th in college basketball.

North Carolina puts up 86.8 points per game (14th in college basketball) while allowing 78.7 per outing (334th in college basketball). It has a +81 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 8.1 points per game.

RJ Davis is 80th in the nation with a team-leading 17.6 points per game.

The Gators win the rebound battle by 11.2 boards on average. They collect 41.4 rebounds per game, which ranks third in college basketball, while their opponents grab 30.2 per outing.

Alex Condon is 153rd in college basketball action with 7.1 rebounds per game to lead the Gators.

The Tar Heels grab 36.7 rebounds per game (42nd in college basketball) while conceding 34.0 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.7 boards per game.

Jalen Washington paces the Tar Heels with 5.0 rebounds per game (598th in college basketball).

Florida records 105.4 points per 100 possessions (33rd in college basketball), while giving up 79.6 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball).

The Tar Heels average 102.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (69th in college basketball), and concede 92.9 points per 100 possessions (234th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!