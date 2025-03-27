Florida vs Maryland Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

The No. 4-seed Maryland Terrapins (27-8) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 1 Florida Gators (32-4) on Thursday at 7:39 p.m. ET as the NCAA Tournament continues at Chase Center airing on TBS.

NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Florida vs. Maryland Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Game time: 7:39 p.m. ET

7:39 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Arena: Chase Center

Florida vs. Maryland Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (61.6%)

Check out the betting insights and trends below before making a bet on Thursday's Florida-Maryland spread (Florida -6.5) or total (157.5 points).

Florida vs. Maryland: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has put together a 25-11-0 ATS record so far this year.

Maryland has put together a 19-16-0 ATS record so far this season.

Against the spread, the Gators have performed better at home, covering 11 times in 16 home games, and six times in 10 road games.

This year, the Terrapins are 12-7-0 at home against the spread (.632 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-6-0 ATS (.400).

Florida vs. Maryland: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has been victorious in 27, or 93.1%, of the 29 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Gators have been victorious 21 times in 23 chances when named as a favorite of at least -255 or better on the moneyline.

Maryland has won three of the six games it was listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

The Terrapins have played as a moneyline underdog of +205 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 71.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Florida vs. Maryland Head-to-Head Comparison

Florida outscores opponents by 16.0 points per game (scoring 85.4 per game to rank third in college basketball while giving up 69.4 per contest to rank 88th in college basketball) and has a +578 scoring differential overall.

Walter Clayton Jr. leads Florida, putting up 17.9 points per game (77th in the country).

Maryland has a +517 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.8 points per game. It is putting up 81.4 points per game, 24th in college basketball, and is giving up 66.6 per outing to rank 40th in college basketball.

Derik Queen paces Maryland, recording 16.2 points per game (175th in college basketball).

The Gators are third in the nation at 39.1 rebounds per game. That's 8.6 more than the 30.5 their opponents average.

Alex Condon is 73rd in college basketball play with 7.8 rebounds per game to lead the Gators.

The 33.8 rebounds per game the Terrapins accumulate rank 69th in college basketball, 3.1 more than the 30.7 their opponents collect.

Queen averages 9.1 rebounds per game (26th in college basketball) to lead the Terrapins.

Florida averages 105.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in college basketball), and gives up 85.4 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball).

The Terrapins average 103.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (29th in college basketball), and allow 84.4 points per 100 possessions (eighth in college basketball).

