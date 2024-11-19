Florida vs Florida A&M Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 19

The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-3) will attempt to end a three-game losing streak when they hit the road to take on the Florida Gators (4-0) on November 19, 2024 at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.

Florida vs. Florida A&M Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Game time: 7:00 PM ET

TV channel: SEC Network+

Location: Gainesville, Florida

Arena: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

Florida vs. Florida A&M Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (99%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Tuesday's Florida-Florida A&M spread (Florida -35.5) or total (156.5 points).

Florida vs. Florida A&M: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida put together a 17-18-0 ATS record last year.

Florida A&M went 11-14-0 ATS last year.

The Gators sported the same winning percentage against the spread in home games (.500) as they did on the road last year.

The Rattlers' winning percentage against the spread at home last year was .600 (6-4-0). Away, it was .333 (5-9-0).

Florida vs. Florida A&M Head-to-Head Comparison

The Rattlers lost the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. They collected 31.9 rebounds per game, which ranked 184th in college basketball, while their opponents grabbed 33.5 per contest.

The Rattlers ranked 353rd in college basketball with 84.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 302nd in college basketball defensively with 97.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

