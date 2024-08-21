2024 Florida State Football Odds and Schedule
In 2024, the Florida State Seminoles have put up a record of 0-2. For a peek at the team's full results and schedule, keep reading.
Florida State 2024 Schedule
Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
|0
|@ Georgia Tech
|Aug. 24
|L 24-21
|Seminoles (-10.5)
|54.5
|1
|Boston College
|Sept. 2
|L 28-13
|Seminoles (-16.5)
|51.5
|3
|Memphis
|Sept. 14
|-
|Seminoles (-6.5)
|51.5
|4
|California
|Sept. 21
|-
|-
|-
|5
|@ SMU
|Sept. 28
|-
|-
|-
|6
|Clemson
|Oct. 5
|-
|Seminoles (-2.5)
|46.5
|8
|@ Duke
|Oct. 18
|-
|-
|-
Florida State Last Game
The Seminoles, in their most recent outing, were knocked off by the Boston College Eagles 28-13. D.J. Uiagalelei had 272 yards on 21-of-42 passing (50.0%) for the Noles in that matchup against the Eagles, with one touchdown and one pick. Kam Davis toted the rock three times for 11 yards (3.7 yards per carry). He added one reception for seven yards. Kentron Poitier grabbed three balls for 79 yards (averaging 26.3 per catch), while scoring one touchdown against the Eagles.
Florida State Betting Insights
- Florida State has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.
