2024 Florida Atlantic Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:45 AM

The Florida Atlantic Owls, who are currently unranked, are 0-2 on the season. For additional details on their full 2024 schedule and results, we've got you covered below.

Florida Atlantic 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Michigan State Aug. 30 L 16-10 Spartans (-12.5) 44.5 2 Army Sept. 7 L 24-7 Owls (-1.5) 41.5 3 Florida International Sept. 14 - Owls (-5.5) 43.5 4 @ UConn Sept. 21 - - - 5 Wagner Sept. 28 - - - 7 North Texas Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ UTSA Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Florida Atlantic Last Game

The Owls get ready for their next game after a 24-7 loss to the Army Black Knights in their last outing. Cam Fancher had 193 yards on 25-of-37 passing (67.6%) for the Owls in that matchup against the Black Knights, with one touchdown and one pick. In the running game, CJ Campbell totaled 20 rushing yards on eight carries (2.5 yards per carry). He added three catches for 16 yards. Omari Hayes accumulated four catches for 45 yards (11.3 per catch) and one touchdown against the Black Knights.

Florida Atlantic Betting Insights

This is the first game this season Florida Atlantic is listed as the moneyline favorite.

The Owls have not played as the moneyline favorite yet this season.

Find even more analysis about Florida Atlantic on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Florida Atlantic Owls on FanDuel today!