NHL

Flames vs Utah Hockey Club Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for January 2

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

On Thursday in the NHL, the Utah Hockey Club are playing the Calgary Flames.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Game Info

  • Utah Hockey Club (16-15-6) vs. Calgary Flames (18-12-7)
  • Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Utah Hockey Club (-120)Flames (+100)6.5Utah Hockey Club (-1.5)

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Flames win (50.4%)

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Puck Line

  • The Utah Hockey Club are 1.5-goal favorites against the Flames. The Utah Hockey Club are +198 to cover the spread, and the Flames are -250.

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Over/Under

  • Utah Hockey Club versus Flames, on January 2, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Utah Hockey Club vs Flames Moneyline

  • Calgary is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Utah is a -120 favorite on the road.

