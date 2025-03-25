NHL
Flames vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken.
Flames vs Kraken Game Info
- Calgary Flames (33-25-11) vs. Seattle Kraken (30-36-5)
- Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flames vs Kraken Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flames (-137)
|Kraken (+114)
|5.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Kraken Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Kraken win (50.8%)
Flames vs Kraken Puck Line
- The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Flames. The Kraken are -225 to cover the spread, and the Flames are +180.
Flames vs Kraken Over/Under
- The Flames-Kraken game on March 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -112 and the under is -110.
Flames vs Kraken Moneyline
- The Flames vs Kraken moneyline has Calgary as a -137 favorite, while Seattle is a +114 underdog on the road.