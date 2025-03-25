Flames vs Kraken Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 25

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Calgary Flames and the Seattle Kraken.

Flames vs Kraken Game Info

Calgary Flames (33-25-11) vs. Seattle Kraken (30-36-5)

Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-137) Kraken (+114) 5.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kraken win (50.8%)

Flames vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Flames. The Kraken are -225 to cover the spread, and the Flames are +180.

Flames vs Kraken Over/Under

The Flames-Kraken game on March 25 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -112 and the under is -110.

Flames vs Kraken Moneyline

The Flames vs Kraken moneyline has Calgary as a -137 favorite, while Seattle is a +114 underdog on the road.

