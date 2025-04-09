FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
Flames vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Flames vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Calgary Flames face the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Flames vs Ducks Game Info

  • Calgary Flames (37-27-13) vs. Anaheim Ducks (34-35-8)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Ducks Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flames (-146)Ducks (+122)5.5Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (55.6%)

Flames vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +168.

Flames vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Flames-Ducks on April 9 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.

Flames vs Ducks Moneyline

  • Anaheim is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -146 favorite on the road.

