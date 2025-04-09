Flames vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 9

In NHL action on Wednesday, the Calgary Flames face the Anaheim Ducks.

Flames vs Ducks Game Info

Calgary Flames (37-27-13) vs. Anaheim Ducks (34-35-8)

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ESPN+

Flames vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flames (-146) Ducks (+122) 5.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (55.6%)

Flames vs Ducks Puck Line

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-210 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +168.

Flames vs Ducks Over/Under

The over/under for Flames-Ducks on April 9 is 5.5. The over is -130, and the under is +106.

Flames vs Ducks Moneyline

Anaheim is a +122 underdog on the moneyline, while Calgary is a -146 favorite on the road.

