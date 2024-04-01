Flames vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

In NHL action on Tuesday, the Calgary Flames take on the Anaheim Ducks.

Flames vs Ducks Game Info

Calgary Flames (34-34-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (24-47-4)

Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Flames vs Ducks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flames (-245) Ducks (+198) 6.5 Flames (-1.5)

Flames vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Flames win (74.8%)

Flames vs Ducks Spread

The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-125 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +104.

Flames vs Ducks Over/Under

The over/under for Flames-Ducks on April 2 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.

Flames vs Ducks Moneyline