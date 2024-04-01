Flames vs Ducks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2
In NHL action on Tuesday, the Calgary Flames take on the Anaheim Ducks.
Flames vs Ducks Game Info
- Calgary Flames (34-34-5) vs. Anaheim Ducks (24-47-4)
- Date: Tuesday, April 2, 2024
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Saddledome -- Calgary, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
Flames vs Ducks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Spread
|Flames (-245)
|Ducks (+198)
|6.5
|Flames (-1.5)
Flames vs Ducks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Flames win (74.8%)
Flames vs Ducks Spread
- The Ducks are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-125 to cover). And Calgary, the favorite, is +104.
Flames vs Ducks Over/Under
- The over/under for Flames-Ducks on April 2 is 6.5. The over is +110, and the under is -134.
Flames vs Ducks Moneyline
- Calgary is the favorite, -245 on the moneyline, while Anaheim is a +198 underdog on the road.