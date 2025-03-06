Fantasy Football: Which Teams Are the Best Fit for Davante Adams in Free Agency?

After the New York Jets announced that they would be moving on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the team has released veteran wideout Davante Adams, making him an unrestricted free agent ahead of the new league year. Releasing Adams freed up $29.9 million in cap space while incurring a dead cap hit of $8.4 million for New York, so the move made a ton of sense for a Jets organization that will need time to build a winning culture under new head coach Aaron Glenn.

Throughout 14 games with the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders during the 2024 season, Adams accumulated 85 receptions, 1,063 receiving yards, and 8 receiving touchdowns. FanDuel Research's Jim Sannes generated a consensus big board for the top 50 free agents this offseason, and Adams slotted in at No. 12.

With Adams free to sign anywhere he wants this offseason, which teams make the most sense for the All-Pro wideout when looking at it from a fantasy football perspective?

Best Davante Adams Landing Spots

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have been a team mentioned as favorites to land plenty of wide receivers this offseason -- and for good reason. In head coach Jim Harbaugh's first year with the Chargers, the franchise produced an 11-6 record before being eliminated in the Wild Card Round.

Despite the early postseason exit, the future looks bright for Los Angeles, especially with Justin Herbert operating the offense. But outside of Ladd McConkey, the Chargers don't currently have a receiver on their roster who can make a consistent difference in the passing game.

Playing alongside McConkey wouldn't limit Adams' usage too much, and there's a chance Los Angeles becomes a bit more pass-heavy if they improve their skill group around Herbert. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggested that Adams may prefer to play for a team on the West Coast, but it's a bonus that the Chargers are also potential contenders in the AFC and have the third-most cap space available ($90.7 million), per OverTheCap.

Green Bay Packers

Could a homecoming with the Green Bay Packers be on the table for Adams? It's certainly a possibility, as the Packers need to find go-to options for quarterback Jordan Love, and Adams would likely want to finish his career on a team that can compete for a Super Bowl.

While Green Bay has taken more of a youthful approach to their roster building in recent years, reuniting with Adams would give them an experienced pass catcher to pair with their current assortment of young receivers. According to PFF, Adams finished with the 19th-most yards per route run (2.16) and 11th-most yards after catch per reception (6.5) among wideouts with 50-plus targets from Weeks 7 through 18 -- which was his time with the Jets -- so he's still got some juice left.

At the moment, the Packers have $46.0 million in cap space available, which means that signing Adams shouldn't prevent them from making other necessary moves in free agency or this year's draft. Unless Green Bay would make another notable move at the receiver spot after bringing back Adams, the 32-year-old receiver would have a chance to lead the team in production through the air.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders recently acquired veteran Deebo Samuel in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, but that shouldn't prevent them from adding more firepower to their offense. While Samuel gives offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury a screen and short-yardage threat in the aerial attack, the Commanders and Jayden Daniels could still benefit from a wideout that can excel over the middle of the field and out of the slot.

With Terry McLaurin doing his damage on the outside as a vertical threat, players like Jamison Crowder, Luke McCaffrey, Zach Ertz, and Olamide Zaccheaus led Washington in slot rate in 2024. Instead of running it back with that group out of the slot, the Commanders could deploy Adams, who saw a career-high 50.4% slot rate across his 11 weeks with the Jets last season.

Pairing Adams with Daniels would give the six-time Pro Bowler a chance to remain a solid source of production in fantasy. Entering the offseason, the Commanders have the fifth-most cap space available ($64.3 million), making them an ideal landing spot for Adams.

