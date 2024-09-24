Fantasy Football Stock Up/Stock Down: Week 4 Update

Fantasy football values are always evolving. Roles change, and new opportunities arise.

It's vital to keep tabs on new trends and usage in order to make optimal fantasy football decisions.

With two weeks in the books, we're really starting to see trends emerge for teams and players.

While I'm letting the data do the talking, there's naturally a lot of subjectivity here based on how I perceived players before (and after) this week's usage and news.

With that out of the way, let's dig into each team after this week of action and look at recent usage trends to see whose stock is trending up -- and whose is trending down from rest-of-season expectations.

Effectively, whose value am I higher on, lower on, or about the same on after what I saw in Week 3?

(Stats via NextGenStats unless otherwise noted.)

Stock Up: Marvin Harrison Jr., Michael Wilson

Stock Steady: Kyler Murray, Trey McBride, James Conner

Stock Down: None

James Conner's snap rate (75.5%) was still great, yet his usage was poor: 9 of 13 RB carries for 17 yards. Conner did run 19 routes but had just a lone target. I don't want to downgrade him too much yet after such a good snap rate.

Kyler Murray has 5 touchdowns and a 68.6% completion rate to go with 5.0 carries and 53.7 rushing yards per game.

Michael Wilson ran one fewer route (32) as Marvin Harrison Jr. (33) and drew 9 targets for 64 yards. Harrison Jr. had 11 targets for 64 yards of his own plus a touchdown. Trey McBride missed time due to concussion protocol, and Wilson's role could expand here.

Stock Up: Drake London, Darnell Mooney

Stock Steady: Bijan Robinson, Tyler Allgeier, Kyle Pitts, Ray-Ray McCloud, Kirk Cousins

Stock Down: None

The Falcons lost on Sunday night but had concentrated usage again.

Bijan Robinson had an 82.1% snap rate and a 58.1% route rate for 16 carries and 2 targets for 52 scrimmage yards, but Tyler Allgeier was limited to a 21.4% snap rate with just a single route, so the split is still around 80/20.

I do think the arrow up on Drake London a bit after his 9-target, 67-yard, 1-touchdown game. London was the focal point on a lot of crucial downs, and he played all 11 red zone snaps while seeing 3 of 5 red zone targets and 4 downfield targets (10-plus air yards).

Darnell Mooney is also in the stock-up bucket for me after his solid showing (8 targets, 66 yards). He had just a 2.6-yard aDOT but is at 10.1 for the year with elevated red zone snaps (92.6%).

Kyle Pitts has a 15.2% target share on the year with a 23.1% target share but 50.0% of the team's end zone targets. You can't really downgrade him, as he's a TE with a pulse and some playmaking ability.

Stock Up: Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson

Stock Steady: Zay Flowers, Justice Hill

Stock Down: Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely

Derrick Henry's explosiveness was clear in Week 3 for -- to me -- the first time all season with his new team. Henry ran 25 times for 151 yards and 2 touchdowns. He had a 60.0% snap rate, a season-best, as the Ravens played from ahead. Justice Hill still had a 40.0% snap rate and will remain the team's passing-game back, so he's bound to have bad games like this -- yet keep his role.

I'm high on Lamar Jackson because the team's record is now just 1-2, and he will likely be more receptive to running to avoid looking up at the standings the rest of the season. Jackson, in Week 3, ran 14 times for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Passing volume was down for the Ravens, so we can't look at raw numbers much. Zay Flowers' role stuck in Week 3. I'm more nervous about the tight ends. Mark Andrews has 8 targets and 65 yards through three games, and Isaiah Likely's Week 1 eruption hasn't led to a real role increase. Their roles sound to be game plan dependent.

Stock Up: Josh Allen, James Cook, Dalton Kincaid

Stock Steady: Khalil Shakir

Stock Down: Keon Coleman

Josh Allen is dealing (a league-best +0.47 EPA over expectation per play) and has averaged 28.3 rushing yards per game, solidifying his status as the QB1.

Game script was the only thing that could slow James Cook in Week 3. Cook totaled 87 yards on 15 touches and dropped a would-be touchdown pass. Cook has a 53.0% first-half snap rate on the year -- so we can monitor that -- with 95.0 scrimmage yards per game.

Dalton Kincaid had an elite workload: 5 targets (4 downfield, 2 red zone) for a weighted target total of 9.0, per my data. His role is up after a slow Week 1.

Khalil Shakir has the best combination of routes (66.8%) and targets (19.7%) among the WRs here. Notably, Keon Coleman was benched for the first quarter but did end up scoring on his lone target.

Stock Up: Diontae Johnson, Chuba Hubbard, Jonathan Mingo, Xavier Legette

Stock Steady: Andy Dalton

Stock Down: None

Andy Dalton breathed some life into the Panthers' offense in Week 3. Dalton went for 319 yards and 3 touchdowns on 37 attempts.

On the receiving end of 14 of those passes was Diontae Johnson, who caught 8 for 122 yards and a touchdown. Johnson's route participation (94.9%) was elite again, and he drew a 63.2% air yards share with a double-digit aDOT (10.2 yards).

Adam Thielen (hamstring) is on injured reserve. Mingo and Legette stand to benefit.

Chub Hubbard saw a 60.0% snap rate and turned 21 carries into 114 yards, and he caught all 5 targets for 55 yards and a touchdown. That's a pretty great role (a 57.9% full-season snap rate).

Stock Up: Cole Kmet, Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, Roschon Johnson

Stock Steady: Caleb Williams

Stock Down: D'Andre Swift

D'Andre Swift had just a 52.4% snap rate in Week 3 with Roschon Johnson on the field for 38.1% of the team's plays. The carries were split 13 (Swift), 8 (Johnson), and 4 (Khalil Herbert). Swift's success rate on the ground is 18.9% on the season with Johnson at 50.0%. They're trending in opposite directions.

I'm not changing much on Williams, as his efficiency was still poor despite a 2-touchdown, 363-yard outing with minimal rushing.

While I'm not higher on Williams, I am good elevating his top pass-catchers while Keenan Allen is out. DJ Moore drew 10 targets for 78 yards with 3 downfield and 3 red zone targets for a 20.8% target share. But Odunze saw a ton of leverage on his 11 targets (234.6 air yards, 8 downfield targets, 1 red zone target, and 1 end zone target).

Kmet ran just 66.1% of the team's routes but was targeted on 11 of the 37 for an elite 29.7% target-per-route rate. He's at 22.7% on the year and 25.4% in two games without Keenan Allen.

Stock Up: Zack Moss, Tee Higgins

Stock Steady: Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow, Andrei Iosivas, Mike Gesicki

Stock Down: Chase Brown

Tee Higgins returned in Week 3 and helped turn things around for the Bengals’ offense despite a loss. Joe Burrow threw for 340 yards and 3 touchdowns with elite efficiency (about average once adjusting for the opponent, though).

I know keeping stock the same on Ja’Marr Chase is kind of wild after his 2-touchdown game, but he had 7 targets (18.4%) with an identical workload to Andrei Iosivas (3 downfield targets, 2 red zone targets). Higgins returned to get 6 looks (2 red zone and 2 downfield for a total target share of 15.8%). There are a few extra mouths to feed here, and Chase’s single-game target shares have been 20.7%, 14.7%, and 18.4%. He’s good enough to outperform the volume, but I think it’s smart to keep expectations in check.

Zack Moss, though, is where I am changing my opinion the most. Moss had a 15.8% target share (6 of 9 RB targets) with 12 of 19 RB carries and 11 of 13 red zone snaps (84.6%). A role like that (with a 76.7% snap rate) is hard to ignore.

Stock Up: Amari Cooper

Stock Steady: Jerry Jeudy, Jerome Ford, Deshaun Watson

Stock Down: Elijah Moore

Deshaun Watson's efficiency was still awful in Week 3, but he got the ball into the hands of Amari Cooper, who turned 12 targets into 7 catches, 86 yards, and 2 touchdowns. Cooper's workload has been great all year, so it's nice to see it pay off.

Jeudy had a 20.0% target share himself and is at 18.9% for the season but is averaging just 41.7 yards per game, albeit with solid leverage on his targets. Moore isn't earning targets on his routes (14.9% for the season) in an inefficient offense.

Jerome Ford's snap rate has buoyed from 72.9% to 41.5% to 82.5% through three weeks, and he has between 64 and 70 scrimmage yards in all three games. It's fine, but TD chances are low in this offense.

Stock Up: Jake Ferguson, Jalen Tolbert

Stock Steady: Rico Dowdle, Brandin Cooks, CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott

Stock Down: Ezekiel Elliott

The RBs here have been irrelevant for fantasy purposes and remain so, but Rico Dowdle is separating a bit. He had a 45.7% snap rate this past week with Ezekiel Elliott's mark falling to 20.0%, a season low. Dowdle has been more efficient from a success rate standpoint but is still averaging fewer than 50 scrimmage yards per game (49.0).

Jake Ferguson stood out in Week 3 with a team-high 22.4% target share in his return.

CeeDee Lamb's single-game target shares have been 32.3%, 17.1%, and 14.3%, and he's seeing a target on 21.4% of his routes -- around the WR average but far from the elite tier. This is a situation to watch.

The production wasn't there for Cooks, but 5 of his 6 targets were downfield this week, helping to explain a 16-yard showing. Similar things are true for Jalen Tolbert (4 of 5 targets were downfield); Tolbert and Cooks each had an end zone target. Tolbert's role is quietly solid.

Stock Up: Bo Nix

Stock Steady: Courtland Sutton, Lil'Jordan Humphrey

Stock Down: Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin

Bo Nix's efficiency has actually been fine once adjusting for opponents faced, and he's running the ball a good bit: 6.0 carries per game for 35.7 yards with a 28.6% red zone rushing share. The arrow is technically up for me on Nix, who is the QB17 on the year. He could be streamable in the right matchups.

Courtland Sutton remains a high-volume WR in an undesirable fantasy football offense. Sutton has single-game target shares of 28.6%, 12.1%, and 32.4%. Lil'Jordan Humphrey led in routes this week and has carved out a new role (19.4% target share) with Devaughn Vele out.

The RB situation here is bleak. Williams did have a 70.3% first-half snap rate but ended the game with a 51.6% snap rate with 41 total yards. He's averaging 43.0 scrimmage yards per game with dreadful rushing efficiency.

Stock Up: Amon-Ra St. Brown

Stock Steady: Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Jameson Williams

Stock Down: Sam LaPorta, Jared Goff

Goff's efficiency is really poor by his new standards, and a lack of rushing pushes him out of priority play territory.

He is back to featuring Amon-Ra St. Brown, whose target share the last two games is 36.5% with a 44.8% air yards share. After Jameson Williams' Week 1 breakout, the team is back to featuring St. Brown.

Jameson Williams' marks in that span are 18.9% and 35.7%, respectively, keeping him in clear WR2 territory.

Montgomery (51.5% snap rate) and Gibbs (45.6%) maintained a usual snap split with great workloads (26 opportunities for Montgomery and 16 for Gibbs) and production (122 yards for Montgomery and 103 for Gibbs). Business as usual.

LaPorta has a low ankle sprain but played 63.2% of the team's snaps and drew just 4 targets for a 13.3% target-per-route rate. His market shares are down across the board, and now he may not be 100%.

Stock Up: Malik Willis, Emanuel Wilson

Stock Steady: Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Christian Watson, Tucker Kraft

Stock Down: Josh Jacobs

With MarShawn Lloyd on injured reserve, Emanuel Wilson was freed up to be the team's RB2, and we saw him take advantage. He had a 42.4% snap rate with Josh Jacobs playing 50.8% of the snaps. Wilson totaled 85 yards on 14 touches with Jacobs generating 48 yards on 15 touches. Jacobs saw 3 of the 4 RB red zone carries, but this is definitely a situation to watch, as Jacobs' volume was clipped this week.

Malik Willis put up fantasy points in Week 3 with elevated rushing (6 carries for 73 yards and a touchdown). His passing efficiency has been great -- but the volume is too low for the pass-catchers to benefit.

Yards and targets are hard to come by with Willis under center. Routes are still favoring Doubs with Reed next on the list with Kraft, Watson, and Wicks in the 50% range with Willis under center. The return of Jordan Love will elevate Doubs and Reed primarily.

Stock Up: Stefon Diggs

Stock Steady: CJ Stroud, Nico Collins, Tank Dell, Dalton Schultz, Cam Akers, Dare Ogunbowale

Stock Down: None

The target market shares favored Stefon Diggs (27.9%) this week for the first time all season, and there was some route separation over Tank Dell.

Nico Collins has a high-leverage workload (47.1% air yards share) this season and leads all WRs in yards (112.7) and air yards (124.1) per game. Dell's 15.7% target share comes with 25.0% of the air yards and 1.7 carries per game.

Dalton Schultz remains startable with a 10.2% target share, but his role didn't really improve even with Brevin Jordan out for the year.

Stroud has faced a tough schedule so far, and it's impacted his passing success rate numbers, though his opponent-adjusted EPA per play marks are quite good. Better days are ahead.

Cam Akers saw a 59.4% first-half snap rate but finished at 42.9% in a negative game script; Dare Ogunbowale saw a 41.3% snap rate. Akers' usage was fine (9 carries and 3 targets with a bail-out touchdown through the air). Ogunbowale doesn't see enough volume to be relevant, even without Joe Mixon.

Stock Up: Jonathan Taylor

Stock Steady: Anthony Richardson,

Stock Down: Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Adonai Mitchell

Anthony Richardson's opponent-adjusted efficiency is actually average, and he is averaging 39.0 rushing yards per game on 6.0 carries. It should get better soon.

Jonathan Taylor is averaging 106.0 scrimmage yards per game with a top-five RB snap rate (76.0%).

Michael Pittman has maxed out at 56 receiving yards in a single game this season despite single-game target shares of 42.1%, 22.6%, and 27.8%. That's worked out to 8, 7, and 5 targets.

Pierce (90.0), Pittman (66.9), and Mitchell (66.9) are all top-35 in air yards per game with huge aDOTs, so it's a boom-or-bust situation for the Colts' pass-catchers.

Stock Up: Christian Kirk, Brenton Strange

Stock Steady: Brian Thomas Jr., Travis Etienne

Stock Down: Trevor Lawrence, Gabe Davis

Trevor Lawrence has underperformed opponent expectation in terms of EPA per play in all three games this season, and he’s not running the ball enough (18.7 yards per game) to offset that.

I am reshuffling my opinion of the receivers a bit, given that Christian Kirk was expected to be focused on a bit more in the offense, and he finally was. Kirk had a team-high 22.7% target share (10 targets, 3 downfield, 1 red zone) for 79 yards.

Gabe Davis’ first-half snaps fell pretty noticeably (76.7% after 100.0% and 94.7% the first two games). That was true for both Kirk and Thomas Jr; however, the biggest role drop belonged to Davis here.

Travis Etienne’s role has remained stable, as he has played 68.0%, 70.9%, and 72.1% of the team’s snaps through three weeks.

Brenton Strange has a 15.5% target share in two games without Evan Engram.

Stock Up: Rashee Rice

Stock Steady: Carson Steele, Samaje Perine, Xavier Worthy, JuJu Smith-Schuster

Stock Down: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

Rashee Rice looks like a real-deal WR1 in fantasy football. Rice saw 14 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in Week 3. His 96.0 yards per game trail only Nico Collins' 112.7 among WRs with multiple games this season.

Xavier Worthy is the clear WR2 here but isn't seeing a lot of volume (13.1% target share). JuJu Smith-Schuster's role could expand if Rice misses time.

The backfield was about what I expected. Carson Steele had a 63.9% snap rate with Samaje Perine playing on 36.1% of the team's offensive snaps. Steele had 6 of 7 red zone carries but no touchdowns. Interestingly, Steele ran more routes (17; 40.5%) than Perine (13; 31.0%), but Perine doubled him up in targets (4 to 2).

The arrow stays down on Mahomes, whose aDOT is 4.6 yards downfield. He's operating with good efficiency, but the lack of explosive plays is hurting his fantasy potential.

That carries over to Travis Kelce, who has no more than 5 targets or 34 yards in a game so far.

Stock Up: Tre Tucker

Stock Steady: Brock Bowers, Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker

Stock Down: Zamir White, Alexander Mattison

The Raiders are exploring a QB change after Gardner Minshew’s slow start, but there’s not much to change about the primary pass-catchers’ stock.

Two players have really good roles: Davante Adams (25.2% target share) and Brock Bowers (19.6%). Jakobi Meyers (15.9%) has a solid tertiary role while playing on a low-efficiency offense.

Tre Tucker did see a route spike (82.2% from 62.8% in Week 2) with 9 targets going his way to tie for a team high in Week 2.

Alexander Mattison and Zamir White have largely been in a 60/40 split favoring Mattison in Week 1 and White in Week 2, but this week, Ameer Abdullah had a 33.9% snap rate, outpacing White (23.7%) while running behind Mattison (42.4%). The arrow is down on the backfield.

Stock Up: None

Stock Steady: JK Dobbins, Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston

Stock Down: Justin Herbert, Gus Edwards

QB Justin Herbert re-aggravated his ankle injury in Week 3, and the Chargers already are already a bottom-of-the-barrel team by pass rate over expectation.

JK Dobbins is holding a 60/40 split in the backfield over Gus Edwards and is averaging 108.0 scrimmage yards per game through three weeks. Edwards’ mark is 32.0 yards per game.

Quentin Johston scored again but saw 2 targets on 22 routes for 44 yards. Ladd McConkey also had 44 yards on 6 targets (31.6% target share). They’re the top-two options with Josh Palmer sidelined, but they’re in a low-volume offense that would be less efficient without Herbert.

Stock Up: Kyren Williams

Stock Steady: Matthew Stafford, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell, Colby Parkinson

Stock Down: Tyler Johnson

Kyren Williams scored three times on 26 touches in Week 3’s comeback win. He had all 10 red zone carries for the team and played all 15 red zone snaps. He leads all RBs in snap rate (86.7%) through Week 3.

In Week 3 without Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, Demarcus Robinson led the pass-catchers in route rate (93.1%) but had a 17.4% target share (4 targets -- all 4 at least 10 yards downfield).

TE Colby Parksinson tied with WR Tutu Atwell with a team-high 5 targets (21.7%). They still are spreading the ball around a good bit, but it’s clear that they want Robinson, Atwell, and Parkinson running the most routes.

Stock Up: None

Stock Steady: De'Von Achane

Stock Down: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

Miami’s quarterback situation is now at the bottom of the league, so efficiency is going to be hard to come by with Tim Boyle (ostensibly) under center moving forward.

In Week 3 with Skylar Thompson and Boyle in action, Tyreek Hill (76.9% route rate) and Jaylen Waddle (71.8%) were the clear top options here. They each saw 5 targets (just 15.2% target shares) -- with 40 yards for Hill and 26 yards for Waddle to show for it. Hill still had 3 downfield targets but a 6.7-yard aDOT.

Achane played 71.4% of the team's snaps in Week 3 and saw 11 carries with 5 targets for 58 scrimmage yards without a touchdown. His touchdown chances will be limited moving forward, but he has a great role while Raheem Mostert is out.

Stock Up: Justin Jefferson

Stock Steady: Jalen Nailor, Aaron Jones, Sam Darnold, Ty Chandler

Stock Down: None

Justin Jefferson scored (again) on a 32.0% target share (he’s at 29.2% for the season and has had at least a 26.1% share in every game this season).

Jalen Nailor ran every route and scored but had just a 16.0% target share. It’s a fine role.

Aaron Jones has been a 60/40 lead back all season and played exactly 60.0% of the snaps this week for 148 scrimmage yards on 25 opportunities. His workload will always be capped from a snap rate standpoint, and he’s been living in the 45% route rate range all season.

Stock Up: Demario Douglas

Stock Steady: Hunter Henry

Stock Down: Rhamondre Stevenson, Antonio Gibson, Ja'Lynn Polk

Rhamondre Stevenson had a terrible outing overall (6 carries for 23 yards with no targets) but did maintain a 72.2% first-half snap rate, though he lost a fumble in the fourth quarter. Antonio Gibson, though, drew two targets and no carries in the first half.

The pass-catchers for the Patriots all had bad games, as well, though Demario Douglas ended the game with 9 targets for 69 yards. It's worth noting he had 2 of 8 first-half targets (25.0% target share) and ran 28 routes on 33 drop backs.

Hunter Henry drew 3 targets on his 21 routes, but every other receiver fell shy of a 50.0% route rate.

Stock Up: Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave

Stock Steady: Derek Carr, Rashid Shaheed

Stock Down: Foster Moreau, Juwan Johnson

Kamara's workload by adjusted opportunities (carries plus doubled targets to account for historical RB value) is third-best in the NFL at 27.7, and he has a 69.0% red zone snap rate. Kamara also is fourth among RBs in target share (17.7%). Arrow is way up.

Chris Olave started slow with an 8.3% Week 1 target share but has been at 40.0% and 26.1% the last two games. The raw volume is still low (6.0 targets per game), so there’s room to grow for him.

Shaheed’s 108.6 air yards (via NGS) came with a -41.4% catch rate over expectation this week, which led to a fantasy zero. The role is solid due to the leverage, but until the targets tick up more, he’ll be a boom/bust option.

Neither TE ran more than a third of the routes this week.

Stock Up: Malik Nabers, Devin Singletary

Stock Steady: Daniel Jones, Wan'Dale Robinson

Stock Down: Theo Johnson

Daniel Jones has finished as a top-12 fantasy QB in two straight weeks and is averaging 22.3 rushing yards with moderate efficiency, so he’s a fine high-end QB2 for now.

Malik Nabers is helping with that, as Nabers has a 50.8% target share over the last two weeks with a 68.4% target share. Nobody has a better weighted workload than Nabers in this span, and nobody is particularly close.

Wan’Dale Robinson’s role has shrunk a bit, but he still has a 20.3% target share since Week 2 while the Nabers train is at full speed; Robinson just has a low aDOT of 3.7, so he’s more of a PPR darling at the moment.

Quietly, Devin Singletary has been a top-10 fantasy RB in each of the last two weeks while playing 80.0% and 69.6% of the Giants’ snaps. He also has a 40.0% in each of the last two games -- after a 51.0% mark in Week 1.

TE Theo Johnson has a 63.9% route rate but just a 7.2% target share this year. He’s still worth monitoring.

Stock Up: Garrett Wilson, Braelon Allen, Aaron Rodgers

Stock Steady: Breece Hall, Allen Lazard, Mike Williams, Tyler Conklin

Stock Down: None

Aaron Rodgers eclipsed 180 passing yards for the first time this season, throwing for 281 on 35 attempts, and he now has 4 touchdowns with no picks in his last two games.

You could argue that Breece Hall's stock is down, but he had an 82.1% first-half snap rate with 11 of 17 first-half RB carries and 4 of 5 first-half RB targets in the offense. Braelon Allen is producing on his chances, but Hall is still a featured back, and he has a 20.7% season target share.

Garrett Wilson had a 21.1% first-half target share in Week 3 and now owns a 40.5% season air yards share. He's the guy here.

As for the other pass-catchers, Lazard ran more routes (33) than Mike Williams (18) but was out-targeted 4 to 3, so I think it's best to keep expectations in check for each. The same goes for Conklin, whose 6 targets were a season-high (on 31 routes). It's not likely to stick with Lazard involved and Williams getting more plays.

Stock Up: Saquon Barkley, Dallas Goedert, Jahan Dotson

Stock Steady: Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith (if healthy)

Stock Down: None

Saquon Barkley has reminded us all of what he can do this season. Barkley is averaging 134.7 scrimmage yards per game, second-best in the NFL, and his 84.7% snap rate is also second-best among RBs.

Jalen Hurts’ passing efficiency has been really great once adjusting for opponents faced, and that’s with injuries to top pass-catchers in AJ Brown -- and now DeVonta Smith (late in Week 3). He’s also averaging 47.7 rushing yards per game.

He may have to lean more on Dallas Goedert in Week 4 depending on the health of Brown and Smith. Goedert caught 10 of 11 targets in Week 3 for 170 yards.

Smith played 77.6% of the team’s snaps in Week 3, and it was Jahan Dotson (80.4% route rate) who led in routes. He could be the team’s WR1 if Smith and Brown cannot suit up in Week 4.

Stock Up: Najee Harris

Stock Steady: Justin Fields, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth

Stock Down: Jaylen Warren

There’s an injury-contingent stock up designation for Najee Harris, as Jaylen Warren looks unlikely to play in Week 4 but Harris seems good to go. Harris is coming off an 18-carry, 5-target game but had a 29.6% first-half snap rate with Warren at 70.0%. So if Warren is out, Harris’ stock can soar.

Justin Fields’ passing efficiency is actually quite good -- but the passing volume is too low to make him a reliable fantasy starter.

That’s also translated to George Pickens and Pat Freiermuth. Pickens has had single-game target shares of 31.8%, 22.2%, and 22.6% through three weeks and is averaging 57.0 yards per game. Freiermuth’s marks are 18.2%, 22.2%, and 16.1%. He’s ninth among TEs in target share (18.3%) -- albeit with just one downfield target all year. Though they're good roles, the volume here isn't great.

Stock Up: Jauan Jennings, Jordan Mason

Stock Steady: Brandon Aiyuk, Brock Purdy

Stock Down: None

Jauan Jennings stole the show this weekend with his 11-catch, 175-yard, 3-touchdown game while Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey were sidelined. He had a 40.0% target share and a 71.1% route rate.

Brandon Aiyuk also had a 33.3% target share and 10 targets -- but for 48 scoreless yards. He had 6 downfield targets (Jennings had 7) and a red zone target (Jennings had 2).

Jordan Mason had a 78.5% snap rate and 60.5% route rate in Week 3 for 88 total yards on 21 touches. His role is one of the best in football.

Stock Up: Zach Charbonnet, DK Metcalf

Stock Steady: Geno Smith, Tyler Lockett, Noah Fant

Stock Down: Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Zach Charbonnet has had a 95.5% and 85.0% snap rate, respectively, the last two weeks without Kenneth Walker, so the arrow is up on him until Walker returns to take over lead back duties.

Tyler Lockett (24.2%) led all Seahawks WRs in Week 3 target share after a limited showing in Week 2. DK Metcalf still had an 18.2% target share and scored; Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s market share went from 37.2% to 9.1%, so he has two sub-10% target shares and a monstrous one. This WR trio has yo-yoed all season with Metcalf by far the most stable of the three.

Noah Fant has a 12.9% target share, including an 18.2% share (6 for 6 for 60) in Week 3.

Stock Up: Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin

Stock Steady: Mike Evans, Cade Otton

Stock Down: Rachaad White, Baker Mayfield, Jalen McMillan

After lighting it up in Week 1 against a very beatable Commanders defense, Baker Mayfield now has a 17.6% sack rate in two games since with really poor overall efficiency.

The pass-catchers are pretty established with Chris Godwin (81.4%), Cade Otton (81.4%), Mike Evans (79.4%), and Jalen McMillan (75.5%) seeing the heavy majority of routes. Evans’ targets were down in a tough matchup in Week 3, yet he still has an 18.5% target share. Godwin’s mark is 30.9%. Otton actually has a 14.8% target share, notable for a TE.

McMillan isn’t earning targets (7.4% share and 7.8% target-per-route rate).

Head coach Todd Bowles has said that RB Bucky Irving has earned more snaps, thus raising his stock and lowering Rachaad White’s. Irving has a 44.0% rushing success rate on the year; White’s rate is 25.8%.

Stock Up: Tony Pollard

Stock Steady: DeAndre Hopkins, Calvin Ridley, Tyler Boyd, Josh Whyle

Stock Down: Will Levis, Chig Okonkwo

I’m pretty high on Tony Pollard, who now ranks 15th among RBs in snap rate (64.9%) but 24th in yards per game (75.0) while playing in a subpar offense. The role is good, and his red zone usage is also strong (by market share).

Target market shares are ugly here with nobody above Calvin Ridley’s 18.2% share on the season. DeAndre Hopkins did see 7 targets this week (20.6% share) on just 20 routes, but the route rate was 45.5%. I think the arrow is down or sideways for everyone else here.

Stock Up: Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Brian Robinson Jr.

Stock Steady: Zach Ertz

Stock Down: Austin Ekeler

Jayden Daniels is second in the league in EPA over expectation per play -- behind just Josh Allen -- and he’s running 12.7 times per game for 57.0 yards with 3 rushing scores. He’s a fantasy football phenom right now with two top-three finishes already.

Terry McLaurin now has 25.9% and 27.3% target shares in the last two games with Zach Ertz at 14.8% and 22.7% to start separating from the pack a bit as far as the pass-catchers go.

Austin Ekeler suffered a concussion on Monday night in Week 3, and Brian Robinson Jr. stands to benefit. Robinson Jr. saw a 75.4% snap rate, up from the 60.0% range in two games prior, and he had a healthy 37.5% route rate to go with it.

