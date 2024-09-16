Fantasy Football Injury Report: Week 2 (Falcons at Eagles)

Injuries are a key part to navigating fantasy football, whether that's for your redraft teams or your daily fantasy football squads.

Playing time is required to rack up fantasy points, so let's see how this week's injury landscape could impact fantasy football on Monday night.

Note: Injury news via the NFL Injury Report hub and team-by-team Injury Report pages and will focus on the most relevant fantasy football injuries based on team practice reports.

Week 2 Fantasy Football Injury Report

Falcons at Eagles Injury Report

Atlanta Falcons:

Nate Landman (LB, Calf/Quad): Out

Antonio Hamilton (CB, Groin): Out

Nate Landman is out for Week 2.

He played 37 snaps last week against the Steelers and was PFF's highest-graded Falcons defender (88.3). Landman was also a key part to the defense a year ago (809 snaps with a 72.0 defensive grade and specifically an 85.4 run defense grade).

Antonio Hamilton is also out for Week 2's matchup. He did not play in Week 1.

The Falcons rank 12th in coverage grade by PFF entering Monday Night Football.

Philadelphia Eagles:

A.J. Brown is unable to go for Week 2's matchup for the Eagles. Wilson is questionable.

Last week against the Packers in Brazil, Brown led the Eagles in targets (10), yards (119), and air yards (111.4). Wilson ran just 5 routes (12.2%).

In Week 1, DeVonta Smith saw 8 targets for 84 yards, and tight end Dallas Goedert saw 5 targets for 31 yards.

RB Saquon Barkley and WR Jahan Dotson (51.2% route rate apiece) joined Brown (85.4%), Smith (85.4%), and Goedert (58.5%) atop the route participation list.

Barkley and Dotson could see additional volume, but the target leaders should likely be Smith and Goedert.

