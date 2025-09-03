Fantasy Football Buy Low: Running Back Breakout Candidates for Week 1

Whether you're deciding who to start in season-long, who to roster in DFS, or which NFL prop bets to consider on FanDuel Sportsbook, there are still plenty of ways to buy low on players poised to bounce back from disappointing outings.

While looking ahead at the games across the NFL, which running backs should we buy-low on ahead of this week?

Running Backs to Buy Low in Fantasy Football

Isiah Pacheco, Chiefs

It was certainly a season to forget for Isiah Pacheco in 2024, as the starting back for the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a broken fibula in Week 2, which sidelined him until Week 13. As a result of his leg injury, Pacheco was limited to only seven games (six starts) a season ago, and he finished with the 12th-fewest yards per attempt (3.6) and 6th-fewest yards after contact per attempt (2.27) among backs with 50-plus attempts.

While Pacheco split the backfield workload with veteran Kareem Hunt down the stretch last season, he's slated to be the featured back for the Chiefs again in 2025. Aside from Hunt not being an explosive running back and showing definitive signs of decline in production last year, Pacheco is seemingly healthy entering the upcoming campaign, and we know what he's capable of in this offense.

During the 2023 season, Pacheco totaled 1,179 scrimmage yards and 9 touchdowns en route to concluding the year as the overall RB16 (RB15 by fantasy points per game). Additionally, besides a 30-year-old Hunt, Pacheco's only competition for touches in Kansas City's backfield is oft-injured Elijah Mitchell and rookie seventh-round pick Brashard Smith.

Even though Pacheco isn't the most exciting back, I'm willing to buy-low on the physical rusher in a Patrick Mahomes-led offense, especially with Rashee Rice suspended for the first six games of the season.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., Giants

There's no doubt the New York Giants used a fourth-round pick during the 2024 NFL Draft on Cam Skattebo to add more physicality to their running back room. However, Skattebo dealt with a hamstring injury throughout training camp, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. was legitimately good once he became the starting back for the G-Men a season ago.

Despite the Giants not fielding a reliable offense around Tracy last year, the versatile back earned the status of RB16 (RB21 by fantasy points per game) from Week 5 through Week 18 in his rookie season. What makes Tracy's production even more impressive is the fact that he had just one full year of college where he played running back, so he still has plenty of room for improvement moving forward.

Although the Giants still won't be deploying an elite offense, the quarterback position should see a bit more consistency with veteran Russell Wilson named the Week 1 starter. And even if New York decides to bench Wilson at some point, rookie Jaxson Dart provides some upside at the quarterback spot despite needing time to develop in multiple areas of his game.

With Skattebo potentially behind in his acclimation process due to missing time in training camp and the Giants likely seeing a slight improvement on offense in 2025, Tracy is an underrated option to begin the 2025 campaign.

Travis Etienne Jr., Jaguars

Trying to decipher the Jacksonville Jaguars' backfield ahead of the 2025 season has been a conundrum for those who play fantasy football. The arrival of Liam Coen as the team's new head coach and an improved offense makes the starting back of the Jaguars a valuable commodity, but it remains to be seen how the trio of Travis Etienne, Tank Bigsby, and rookie Bhayshul Tuten are deployed.

Despite a forgettable 2024 campaign where he was the overall RB36 and RB43 in fantasy points per game, Etienne is just one season removed from being the overall RB3 (RB6 by fantasy points per game). Even though Bigsby was certainly the better pure rusher last season, he's accumulated only eight catches through his first two seasons in the NFL, so he's a non-factor in the passing attack.

On the other hand, Tuten is a rookie who brings explosiveness to the position, but it's unlikely he immediately overtakes either Etienne or Bigsby. Considering that Etienne is healthy entering the 2025 campaign after dealing with a hamstring ailment last year and is in the final year of his rookie contract, I expect the former first-round pick to get the first shot at being the featured back for the Jaguars this season.

