Fantasy Football: 5 Sleepers for Week 11

The word "sleeper" gets thrown around a lot in the world of fantasy football, to the point where an actual definition may vary from person to person. In general, in my eyes, sleepers are players who may be flying relatively under the radar in a particular field.

In any case, we all need to find a sleeper from time to time. Whether you're a season-long fantasy football manager looking to roster a potential breakout player before your league-mates, someone playing NFL DFS on FanDuel who needs a spike week from a low-salaried player, or even just a manager in a pinch due to byes or injuries, we have you covered.

Here are some fantasy sleepers who could have a big week this week.

We'll reference our NFL projections. All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Sleepers: Week 11

Russell Wilson, QB, Steelers

FanDuel Salary: $7,800

The "Let Russ Cook" movement has made its way to the Steel City with Russell Wilson performing well in his first three starts for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Besides helping lead the Steelers to a 3-0 record in his three starts, Wilson has combined for 737 yards, 6 passing touchdowns, and only a single interception while finishing as the QB9 or better in two of his three outings.

As for how he's performed in NFL DFS on FanDuel, Wilson is averaging a modest 19.3 FanDuel points (FDPs) per game, but he'll draw a favorable matchup at home versus the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. Baltimore's defense is giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to QBs, and they're the lone team in the NFL to allow five-plus 300-yard passers this season.

While Wilson doesn't possess the same rushing upside he once did, he currently has the second-highest intended air yards per attempt (10) among qualified QBs. With the Ravens being an extreme pass-funnel defense (30th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 3rd in schedule-adjusted run defense), Wilson could be leaned on a bit more despite the Steelers being a run-heavy team under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

Audric Estime, RB, Broncos

FanDuel Salary: $5,400

For the first time this season, rookie Audric Estime out-snapped the other RBs on the Denver Broncos in Week 10, proving that there could be a shift in the backfield moving forward. During Denver's narrow loss to the Kansas City Chiefs this past week, Estime paced the Broncos' RBs in snap rate (45.5%), red-zone rushing share (50.0%), total touches (14), and scrimmage yards (53), per NextGenStats.

Following Sunday's game, head coach Sean Payton revealed that he wants to continue getting Estime more involved, so there could be even more snaps in store for the first-year back beginning in Week 11. Additionally, Estime faced a Chiefs defense that surrenders the fewest fantasy points per game to RBs, meaning that there are brighter days ahead if his workload continues to improve.

FanDuel Research's Aidan Cotter wrote up Estime among his favorite waiver-wire adds for Week 11 as finding a potential starting RB who is available at this time of the year is rare (he's rostered in only 40% of Yahoo leagues). This week, Estime will face an Atlanta Falcons team that is a middling 19th in schedule-adjusted defense and 30th in defensive rushing success rate (45.2%) against RBs.

Quentin Johnston, WR, Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $6,000

Ever since the Los Angeles Chargers came out their bye week in Week 5, they've gradually let Justin Herbert put the ball in the air more often. After sitting at 31st in pass rate over expected (-10.4%) entering Week 6, the Chargers are now 19th in pass rate over expected (-4.3%) ahead of their Week 11 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

While Ladd McConkey leads Los Angeles in target share (23.3%), air yards share (28.7%), yards per route run (2.19), and downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) per game (2.6), Quentin Johnston has been a productive vertical threat in the offense when he's been healthy. Across the seven games he's been active in this year, Johnston is sporting a 17.6% target share, 24.3% air yards share, 1.7 downfield targets per game, and a team-high 2.13 yards per route run.

With Johnston getting valuable deep targets and leading the Chargers in receiving touchdowns (5), he's an enticing sleeper option versus the Bengals. Along with Cincy's defense having the 12th-lowest pressure rate in the NFL (32.6%) -- which should give more time for Herbert to allow the vertical routes to develop -- they are permitting the 2nd-highest target rate (21.9%) and 9th-most yards per route run (1.66) to WRs.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Browns

FanDuel Salary: $5,800

Just because Cedric Tillman has emerged as a potential league-winner at WR with Jameis Winston under center doesn't mean Jerry Jeudy should be ignored in the new-look offense for the Cleveland Browns. Although it's just a two-game sample with Winston as the starting signal-caller, Jeudy and the other pass catchers have received noticeable boosts in production.

In the two games with Winston, Jeudy is registering a 21.8% target share, 27.2% air yards share, and a team-high 50.0% end-zone target share on a healthy 11.9-yard average depth of target. On top of that, Jeudy is averaging 7.5 downfield targets and 76 receiving yards per game with Winston, and he's yet to score a touchdown since Week 1 despite his recent uptick in usage around the end zone.

If Jeudy and Winston start connecting on more vertical passes and throws in the red zone, the former first-round pick could start seeing similar outputs to Tillman. An upcoming showdown against a New Orleans Saints team that is coughing up the sixth-most receptions (130) and third-most receiving yards (1,693) to WRs puts Jeudy in a solid spot in Week 11.

Hunter Henry, TE, Patriots

FanDuel Salary: $5,300

Before posting 1 reception for 14 yards on 4 targets in Week 10, Hunter Henry had logged 3-plus receptions, 41-plus receiving yards, and 5-plus targets in each of his previous 4 games with Drake Maye starting for the New England Patriots. There's a path for Henry to bounce back in Week 11 versus the Los Angeles Rams.

When diving into the matchup, the Rams are ceding the fourth-most fantasy points per target (1.76) and second-most yards per route run (1.80) to TEs. Furthermore, LA's defense is giving up the ninth-most fantasy points per game to the TE position (10.9) while Henry has become a go-to option for Maye.

Since Maye took over as the starter in Week 6, Henry has earned a team-high 20.3% target share with 1.82 yards per route run and 1.8 downfield targets per game. Henry has been the TE13 or better in three of his five outings with Maye, and the lack of receiving weapons in New England's offense makes him a potential sleeper TE this week.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.