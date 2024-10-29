Fantasy Football: 4 Trends to Know Heading Into Week 9

We are already approaching the midway point of the 2024 NFL season as we now have nine weeks of stats and information at our disposal to help us make calculated lineup decisions in fantasy football. Understanding trends around the league can allow us to gain an advantage over our opponents in fantasy football, whether it be in season-long or DFS formats.

Player's usage, adjusted pace, team pass rates, defensive schemes, and other factors all fit the description of trends we should be paying attention to. Keeping all of that in mind, let's take a look at a few trends to know entering Week 9.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Fantasy Football Trends to Know for Week 9

Tyrone Tracy Jr. Is Emerging As the Featured Back for the Giants

In Week 7 against the Philadelphia Eagles, Tyrone Tracy Jr. led the RBs on the New York Giants in snap rate (67.3%), route rate (60.0%), and total touches (9), per NextGenStats. Although you could argue that Devin Singletary was returning from an injury last week, Tracy remained the featured back for the Giants in Week 8 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers despite Singletary being active again, and he certainly made the most of his opportunities.

Even though New York failed to defeat Pittsburgh, Tracy finished with 150 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 22 touches while logging a 61.2% snap rate and 30.2% route rate. On the other hand, Singletary finished with only 23 scrimmage yards on 4 touches while recording a 35.8% snap rate and 27.9% route rate.

Sadly, Tracy has been placed in concussion protocol following his stellar performance on Monday night, so his status for Week 9 is uncertain. Nevertheless, it's clear that whenever both Tracy and Singletary are healthy, Brian Daboll is comfortable leaning on the rookie rusher who has looked like the much better back all season.

J.K. Dobbins' Efficiency Numbers Are Trending Downward

Injuries have plagued J.K. Dobbins throughout his entire career, so it was great to see him get off to a blazing start with the Los Angeles Chargers to begin the season. Through the first two weeks of the campaign, Dobbins was posting an elite 5.16 rushing yards over expected per attempt, 135 scrimmage yards per game, and a 51.9% rushing success rate despite seeing only a 52.9% snap rate.

Across his last five games, Dobbins is producing -0.75 rushing yards over expected per attempt, 70.4 scrimmage yards per game, and a 29.4% rushing success rate on a 72.3% snap rate. Dobbins has faced the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints -- who are 30th and 31st in schedule-adjusted run defense -- in the last two weeks, and he's finished as the RB16 or worse in half-PPR formats in both instances, so it's tough to expect him to repeat the production he had early in the year anytime soon.

At the moment, Dobbins could be considered a sell-high candidate entering a Week 9 road matchup versus the Cleveland Browns. Due to Dobbins' inefficient metrics since Week 3, Kimani Vidal is one of my favorite players to stash in Week 9 as the rookie RB could carve out a decent-sized role down the stretch.

The Eagles Have Leaned On Their Ground Game Amid Winning Streak

The Philadelphia Eagles have strung together three consecutive wins since coming out of their bye week in Week 5, and they've developed an identity of being a run-heavy squad. In an offense that deploys Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley, it shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the Eagles would want to pound the rock often.

However, under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Philly had the 14th-highest pass rate over expected (-2.1%) in the league entering Week 6. Ahead of Sunday's bout with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Eagles now possess the fifth-lowest pass rate over expected (-6.9%) in the NFL, which is a pretty drastic change in only three weeks.

Up to this point, the dynamic rushing duo of Hurts and Barkley have combined for 2.27 rushing yards over expected per attempt and 145.8 rushing yards per game. While the Jaguars aren't exactly imposing with their 20th-ranked schedule-adjusted run defense, it will be interesting to see if the Eagles attack Jacksonville's 32nd-ranked schedule-adjusted pass defense through the air a bit more often than they have other teams in recent weeks.

The Ravens Remain the Most Extreme Pass-Funnel Defense

Since the Baltimore Ravens became a team in the NFL, they've been well-known for their physical defenses that made it tough to move the ball -- whether it be via the air or on the ground. While the Ravens boast a stout run defense, they continue to be the most extreme pass-funnel defense in the entire league through eight weeks.

Currently, Baltimore's defense ranks 3rd in schedule-adjusted run defense and 30th in schedule-adjusted pass defense. Jameis Winston just carved up the Ravens for 334 passing yards and 3 passing touchdowns in Week 8 as Baltimore has allowed 4 consecutive QBs to finish as the QB11 or better in fantasy.

With busted coverages and explosive plays being given up frequently under new defensive coordinator Zach Orr, the Ravens are the lone team to allow four 300-yard passers this season. If Baltimore wants to cement themselves as championship contenders, their pass defense will need to iron things out in the coming weeks, beginning in Week 9 versus rookie Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.