Fantasy Football: 4 Deep Sleepers for Week 8

If you're in a deep league or are playing some large-field NFL DFS tournaments on FanDuel this week, you'll probably need some deep sleepers on your squad.

Here are some players who are on the majority of waiver wires but need to be on your radar this week.

We'll reference our fantasy football projections. All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Week 8

Bo Nix, QB, Broncos

FanDuel Salary: $6,900 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 17%

As I spoke about in this week's trends to know piece, the Denver Broncos are allowing Bo Nix to create with his legs in his rookie campaign. Nix has carried the ball five-plus times in six of his first seven starts in the NFL, and he's tallied 61-plus rushing yards in back-to-back weeks.

Given his rushing usage to begin the year, Nix has recorded a QB16 finish or better in four of his last five outings. The matchup doesn't get much better for Nix in Week 8 as the rookie signal-caller will square off against the Carolina Panthers at home.

Carolina's defense is permitting the most passing fantasy points per drop back (0.59) to QBs and the eighth-lowest pressure rate (28.8%) in the NFL, according to NextGenStats. In addition to that, the Panthers have given up the 11th-most rushing yards (164) to QBs through seven weeks of action.

Cedric Tillman, WR, Browns

FanDuel Salary: $5,100 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 9%

Following the trade of Amari Cooper, Cedric Tillman saw a massive bump in usage and production in Week 7 for the Cleveland Browns. While playing in the Cooper role this past week, Tillman registered an 83.1% snap rate, 82.1% route rate, 25.0% target share, and 36.1% air yards share with 1.76 yards per route run.

What makes Tillman enticing on the waiver wire or as a option for tournaments in DFS is the fact he received five downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) in Week 7. Even though David Njoku and Jerry Jeudy are also going to see the field plenty for Cleveland moving forward, Tillman should maintain his role considering how he performed in his last contest.

Tillman would conclude last week's game with 8 catches for 81 yards on 12 targets, and his numbers could be solid with Jameis Winston named the starting QB for the Browns in Week 8. The Baltimore Ravens are giving up the fourth-most FanDuel points per target (1.60) to WRs, so Tillman could be busy again on Sunday.

Trey Palmer, WR, Buccaneers

FanDuel Salary: $4,000 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 2%

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are going to be shorthanded at WR for the foreseeable future with Mike Evans potentially sidelined for weeks with a hamstring injury and Chris Godwin expected to miss the rest of the season with an ankle ailment. In response to Evans and Godwin being out, head coach Todd Bowles iterated that the Bucs will need to maximize the skill sets of Jalen McMillan and Trey Palmer for the time being.

While McMillan was likely a popular choice on your waiver wire in deeper leagues, Palmer could go overlooked as he is shaping up to be the potential Godwin replacement. During Monday night's devastating loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Palmer logged the third-highest snap (73.1%) and route rate (75.0%) in Tampa Bay's offense.

Even though Palmer caught just 1 pass for 16 yards in Week 7, getting name-dropped by Bowles should lead to better days ahead for the second-year wideout. At least one of the WRs filling in for Evans and Godwin needs to step up amid their absences, and Palmer is available in most leagues, and he comes in with the minimum $4,000 salary in DFS for the Week 8 slate.

Troy Franklin, WR, Broncos

FanDuel Salary: $5,300 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 2%

Even with Courtland Sutton not recording a stat in Week 7 versus the New Orleans Saints, he remains the No. 1 WR in Denver's offense. However, rookie Troy Franklin is clearly emerging as the No. 2 wideout in the passing game with Josh Reynolds on injured reserve.

In last week's win over the Saints, Franklin paced the Broncos in target share (24.0%), air yards share (29.8%), and yards per route run (2.94). Franklin would post 5 receptions for 50 yards on 6 targets in the victory, and his rapport with Bo Nix -- who he played in college with -- is beginning to blossom in the NFL.

Aside from having a valuable 12.8-yard average depth of target and 1.7 downfield targets per game this year, Franklin will face a Panthers defense that is permitting the second-most yards per route run (1.82) to WRs entering Week 8. There is undoubtedly risk playing Franklin in deeper leagues or in DFS, but there is room for a standout performance this week if he can connect on a couple of deep shots -- and a touchdown -- with Nix.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.