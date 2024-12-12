Fantasy Football: 4 Deep Sleepers for Week 15

If you're in a deep league or are playing some large-field NFL DFS tournaments on FanDuel this week, you'll probably need some deep sleepers on your squad.

Here are some players who are on the majority of waiver wires but need to be on your radar this week.

We'll reference our fantasy football projections. All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Deep Sleepers: Week 15

Isaiah Davis, RB, New York Jets

FanDuel Salary: $5,500 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 16%

In the event that Breece Hall (knee) misses a second straight game -- which wouldn't be all that surprising since the New York Jets have already been eliminated from playoff contention -- Isaiah Davis is a worthy pickup in deep leagues and could be a viable play in DFS.

Last week, Braelon Allen (55.6%) hardly out-snapped Davis (52.4%). Davis was afforded a team-leading 22 adjusted opportunities. He handled 10 carries and saw six targets (15.4% target share; 28.6% red zone target share), resulting in 67 scrimmage yards and a touchdown.

This go-around, Davis won't have to take on a seventh-ranked Miami Dolphins rush D. Instead, he'll face the Jacksonville Jaguars, who rank dead-last in schedule-adjusted total defense. The Jags are letting up the 10th-most rushing yards and seventh-most rush scores to RBs. They're also allowing this position the second-most receiving yards and fourth-most receiving touchdowns.

New York's got a 21.5 implied team total in this one and Davis has a decent scoring outlook against Jacksonville's weak red zone defense. If Hall ends up playing, Davis figures to get iced out. If not, he'll be one of the most intriguing widely available RBs on the board in Week 15.

Elijah Moore, WR, Cleveland Browns

FanDuel Salary: $4,700 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 21%

Among receivers salaried in the $4.0K range in Week 15, nobody has a better role than Elijah Moore.

In six games started by Jameis Winston, Moore has played 75.7% of the snaps. He's earned a 20.6% target share, 25.8% air yards share, and 18.8% end zone target share. He's also averaging 4.0 downfield targets per game. That workload has helped Moore notch 12.5 FanDuel points or more in three of his last five contests.

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Kansas City Chiefs, who rank just 24th in schedule-adjusted pass defense. Kansas City surrenders the seventh-most (tied) touchdowns to WRs. The spread (4.5) is somewhat close and the over/under (43.5) is at a pretty middle-of-the-road mark. Jameis has thrown at least 41 pass attempts in all but one of his six starts and Cleveland has more or less abandoned the ground game, which could ring particularly true against the Chiefs and their fourth-ranked rush D.

Our NFL projections expect Moore to draw 6.7 targets this weekend.

Tim Patrick, WR, Detroit Lions

FanDuel Salary: $5,300 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 3%

I would never recommend rostering Tim Patrick ($5,300) in DFS when Jameson Williams ($6,400) is right there, but Patrick has earned consideration as a deep league sleeper given that he is a member of the Detroit Lions' offense.

Jared Goff knows how to keep his teammates fantasy-relevant. Last week, Patrick finally got his turn, catching six of his seven targets for 43 yards and two touchdowns. Across his last seven games, Patrick is playing 64.6% of the snaps and has earned a 10.7% target share, 15.2% air yards share, 13.5% red zone target share, and 20.0% end zone target share.

That usage means a whole lot more on the Lions than most other teams in the NFL, and this weekend's game against the Buffalo Bills is shaping up to be a total barnburner. The Lions are favored by 2.5 points and the over/under is set all the way up at 54.5. There is a path for Patrick to get in on the fun, and he's available in 97% of Yahoo! leagues if you're scrounging for someone to fill in at the position.

Stone Smartt, TE, Los Angeles Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $4,500 | Yahoo! Roster Percentage: 1%

The Will Dissly hype train was fun while it lasted.

Dissly leaped onto our radar after notching 80 yards and a touchdown in Week 11. He sustained a shoulder injury in Week 14 and is expected to miss a couple of games. Enter Stone Smartt, who figures to take on a notable role as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend.

This past Sunday, Smartt played 38.6% of the snaps and caught all three of his targets for 54 yards. That usage should encourage us considering Dissly didn't get hurt until the final play of the second half in that one. A full-game sample of Smartt could end up looking pretty nice, and Justin Herbert and company are primed for a successful day in the air against the Bucs.

Tampa Bay comes in with a 25th-ranked pass D. They give up the sixth-most targets, second-most yards, third-most yards per catch, and the eighth-most (tied) touchdowns to tight ends.

Smartt has legit potential to replicate Dissly's Week 11 performance and can be obtained for $4.5K in DFS while being available in 99% of Yahoo! leagues.

