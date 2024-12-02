Fantasy Football: 3 Tight Ends to Stream for Week 14

Tight end has long been the most volatile position in fantasy football. While 2024 offers an exciting crop of tight end options at the top, not every fantasy team has the luxury of rostering an elite option.

Unless you were one of the lucky few to nab a top guy, you'll likely be scouring the waiver wire in search of a diamond in the rough.

However, just because you punted on the tight end position doesn't mean all hope is lost.

Streaming tight end is a real, and effective, strategy -- you just have to know where to look.

That's where I come in, giving you three tight end streamers to target each and every week of the 2024 NFL season. All of these guys should be available in the majority of 12-team leagues and, at the very least, possess value for the upcoming week.

Fantasy Football: TEs to Stream in Week 14

Pat Freiermuth, Steelers

Matchup: vs. CLE

Russell Wilson had his most productive outing as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13, throwing for 414 yards and 3 touchdowns in a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. As a result, Pat Freiermuth recorded season-high marks in receptions (6), targets (7), and receiving yards (68) on Sunday while putting up a season-best 15.8 fantasy points.

Even though we shouldn't expect Wilson to air it out for 400-plus yards and multiple touchdowns each week, Freiermuth could be emerging as Wilson's No. 2 option alongside George Pickens. Across the last two weeks, Freiermuth is second on the Steelers in target share (17.7%) while he's posting a stellar 2.35 yards per route run, via NextGenStats.

For the second time in three weeks, Pittsburgh will take on the Cleveland Browns, who he logged 4 catches for 59 yards against in Week 12. With six teams on a bye week in Week 14, Freiermuth is a viable streaming option at the tight end position.

Juwan Johnson, Saints

Matchup: at NYG

During Sunday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Taysom Hill was carted off with a knee injury, and the New Orleans Saints have found out that the injury will force him to miss the rest of the season. With Hill sidelined until next year, Juwan Johnson could be in line for more playing time moving forward.

In Week 13 versus the Rams, Johnson notched a 70.6% snap rate and 82.1% route rate, which led to him finishing with 5 catches for 36 yards on 7 targets. While those numbers are underwhelming, Johnson did see three downfield targets (targets of 10-plus yards) and two red-zone targets this past week, so there is certainly room for him to produce better stats in the coming weeks.

Despite the New York Giants permitting the second-fewest fantasy points per game to tight ends, pass-catching options are limited for Derek Carr and the Saints right now. While Foster Moreau also figures to get an uptick in playing time without Hill available, Johnson's usage in Week 13 is encouraging.

Will Dissly, Chargers

Matchup: at KC

Will Dissly has quietly been a trustworthy option for Justin Herbert in his debut season with the Los Angeles Chargers. Before producing a goose egg in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons, Dissly earned the second-highest target share (18.4%) and second-most yards per route run (2.71) in the Chargers' previous three games.

Provided that information, I believe Dissly's performance versus the Falcons is more of an outlier occurrence rather than something we should expect from the veteran tight end the rest of the season. Aside from Ladd McConkey, the other receiving options on the Chargers haven't been consistent, so this isn't a situation where Dissly has stiff competition for volume.

The good news for Dissly is that he has a fantastic chance to bounce back in Week 14 in a road meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs. Besides the Chargers likely needing to put the ball in Herbert's hands to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to tight ends.

