Fantasy Football: 3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Week 9

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

When it comes to streaming a quarterback, there are multiple factors in play -- with none being more important than the defense they're opposing. From there, you can look at things like the situation the QB is in as well as what they've been doing as of late. All of it matters.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 9

Matthew Stafford, Rams

Matchup: at Seahawks

Matthew Stafford has his weapons back, and that makes a huge difference.

Puka Nacua returned from injury last week and looked really dang good. With Nacua and Cooper Kupp at his disposal, Stafford thrived against an elite Minnesota Vikings defense, throwing for 279 yards and 4 touchdowns en route to a season-best 24.8 fantasy points.

While it might be a bit of a stretch to call Stafford an every-week QB1 if Kupp and Puka are playing, he's clearly a much better fantasy asset when he has his top two pass-catchers.

In Week 9, the Los Angeles Rams hit the road to face the Seattle Seahawks. This game has shootout potential as it holds a 48.5-point over/under and 1.5-point spread.

Seattle has allowed at least 29 points in three straight home games, and with Puka and Kupp by his side, Stafford is a low-end QB1 or high-end QB2 this week, making him an excellent streamer.

Daniel Jones, Giants

Matchup: vs. Commanders

The game log says we need to stay away from Daniel Jones, but he can come through as a streamer in Week 9.

Jones hasn't thrown a touchdown in any of his last three games. That's not good, but some of it is bad luck. Drops and penalties hurt Jones in Week 8, and aside from that, he's attempted 33.3 passes per outing in that three-game span, so some positive TD regression is likely headed his way.

Per usual, though, a lot of Jones' fantasy appeal is tied to his running ability. He's run for at least 20 yards in four of his last six starts. He's at home this week, and over his career, Jones has run for 35.2 yards per game at home, compared to 26.6 on the road.

He also has a solid matchup against the Washington Commanders. Washington ranks 23rd in overall defense and 22nd versus the pass, per our schedule-adjusted numbers.

Add it all up, and Jones is a serviceable streamer in Week 9.

Jameis Winston, Browns

Matchup: vs. Chargers

After what Jameis Winston did in Week 8, he thrust himself into the QB2 ranks.

In his first start of the campaign a week ago, Winston lit up the Baltimore Ravens for 334 passing yards and 3 scores. He was last week's QB8.

Winston has a really tough home matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers this week. The Bolts have surrendered the seventh-fewest fantasy points per game to QBs this season (13.9). Winston's schedule doesn't get much easier the following weeks, either. After a Week 10 bye, the Cleveland Browns will see the New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers (twice), Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs over their next five games.

That brutal run keeps Winston as a lower-end QB2 for the foreseeable future, but given his aggressiveness and willingness to take deep shots, Winston can work as a Week 9 streamer if you're in a pinch.

