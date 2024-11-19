Fantasy Football: 3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Week 12

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

When it comes to streaming a quarterback, there are multiple factors in play -- with none being more important than the defense they're opposing. From there, you can look at things like the situation the QB is in as well as what they've been doing as of late. All of it matters.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 12

Bo Nix, Broncos

Matchup: at Raiders

I'll say what I said a week ago -- I'm not sure how Bo Nix is still available in slightly more than half of Yahoo! leagues. But with his roster percentage where it is, he continues to be a standout streamer pick.

Nix is now the QB9 by points per game (17.8). He's coming off a 28.8-point outburst in Week 11 and draws a beatable Las Vegas Raiders defense in Week 12.

Vegas has permitted the eighth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (18.5). By numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics, the Raiders rank 24th in overall defense and 30th against the pass.

Our fantasy football projections have Nix as this week's QB11, forecasting him to score 16.9 fantasy points.

Anthony Richardson, Colts

Matchup: at Colts

In his return in Week 11, Anthony Richardson looked exactly like the guy who was drafted as an every-week starter in fantasy leagues this offseason, showcasing his elite dual-threat upside en route to 28.1 fantasy points.

Richardson can pop again this week as he's in what should be a fantasy-friendly environment at home against the Detroit Lions -- an indoors game with a 50.5-point total. It's far from an easy matchup as the Lions rank first against the pass, but Richardson just delivered the goods against a stout New York Jets pass defense.

When Richardson is right, few QBs offer the fantasy upside he does. Time will tell if he's back on track for real, but he's certainly a quality streaming play this week as our model ranks him as the QB8 and projects him for 17.3 points.

Tommy DeVito, Giants

Matchup: vs. Buccaneers

It's Tommy DeVito time again for the New York Giants, and DeVito is on the streaming radar in deeper leagues.

DeVito attempted at least 20 passes in seven games last year, and he put up at least 10.0 fantasy points in five of those outings. He hit the 20.0-point plateau only once, but he showed some rushing juice, posting games of 41, 36 and 71 rushing yards.

This week, DeVito is at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has allowed the most fantasy points per game to QBs (23.1) and checks in 29th in both overall D and pass defense.

On a week where we have to deal with a handful of teams on bye, DeVito can serve as a QB2 in superflex. We project him for 12.2 points and rank him as the week's QB24.

