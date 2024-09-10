Fantasy Football: 3 Quarterback Streaming Options for Week 2

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

When it comes to streaming a quarterback, there are multiple factors in play -- with none being more important than the defense they're opposing. From there, you can look at things like the situation the QB is in as well as what they've been doing as of late. All of it matters.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

Fantasy Football QB Streamers for Week 2

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers

Matchup: at Lions

While this feels a little point-chasey after Baker Mayfield's big Week 1 outing, he's a quality streaming play Week 2 at the Detroit Lions.

Mayfield was excellent in Week 1, taking advantage of a soft matchup with the Washington Commanders and throwing for 289 yards and 4 tuddies. It was a superb performance. We can't expect another four-TD game, but Baker can have a solid day in Week 2.

In their season-opener, the Lions gave up 317 passing yards to Matthew Stafford and a Rams offense that didn't have many good pass-game options outside of Cooper Kupp. Detroit was a pass-funnel D in 2023, giving up the fewest FanDuel points per game to running backs (13.9) but the third-most to quarterbacks (20.9). It looks like things will be the same this campaign as the Lions held Kyren Williams to 50 rushing yards on 18 attempts.

That's good news for Mayfield, who went for 349 passing yards, 3 scores and 2 picks at Detroit in last year's playoffs. The Bucs should have to lean on his right arm, and the Lions-Bucs game has a 50.5-point over/under, the highest of Week 2, per the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Our NFL projections rank Baker as the QB12 for the week, pegging him to total 17.1 fantasy points. He's a great streaming play.

Matthew Stafford, Rams

Matchup: at Cardinals

Speaking of Stafford, if he's available in your league, he can crush it this week at the Arizona Cardinals.

This game should be perfect for fantasy as it boasts a 49.5-point total and 1.5-point spread (in favor of the Cards). That could lead to a back-and-forth shootout, which is exactly what we want.

Despite losing Puka Nacua in Week 1 -- something that has a big fantasy impact on the rest of the Rams -- Stafford did OK, racking up 317 passing yards with a score and an interception. He's in a friendlier matchup this week versus the Cardinals, a team that just gave up 34 points to the Buffalo Bills.

Our projections have Stafford forecasted for 17.1 fantasy points, putting him right in line with the aforementioned Mayfield.

Deshaun Watson, Browns

Matchup: at Jaguars

This isn't going to feel good if you watched any of the Dallas Cowboys-Cleveland Browns game Week 1, but if you're in a pinch at QB, Deshaun Watson can have a serviceable day in Week 2.

The Browns' offense looked awful in Week 1 against Dallas, particularly Watson (169 passing yards), but the Jags' defense is a much better matchup -- even if it's on the road.

In 2023, Jacksonville allowed the fourth-most FanDuel points per game to QBs, and Tua Tagovailoa put up 338 yards on them in Week 1.

Watson has solid weapons at wideout in Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy, and he can run, which is a big plus in his corner. Watson ran five times for 39 yards in Week 1.

Although Watson is a tier or two below Baker and Stafford this week, he's a passable play if you need to dig deeper at quarterback. We project him for 15.7 fantasy points and slot him as the QB19.

