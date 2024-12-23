Fantasy Football: 3 Defenses to Stream for Week 17

Every point matters when it comes to winning in season-long fantasy football, meaning you can't afford to leave points on the table. While we don't spend top-notch draft capital on D/STs in our fantasy football drafts, ignoring them during the season can cost you dearly.

Streaming defenses throughout the year is a great way to ensure you get the most out of your D/ST slot. Even the best defenses draw tough weekly matchups, and even the worst defenses are capable of strong fantasy outings in the right situations.

This article is here to help you parse through all of those situations and to present you with three streamers that are available in most leagues.

Fantasy Football D/ST to Stream for Week 17

Indianapolis Colts

Matchup: at Giants

If the Indianapolis Colts aren't scooped up in your league yet, there might not be a better overall D/ST on the board.

In five games since their bye week, the tanking New York Giants have surrendered double-digit fantasy points to the opposing D/ST four times. It'll likely be Drew Lock under center for Big Blue off the heels of a game where he threw not one but two pick-sixes.

Indy was numberFire's 12th-ranked schedule-adjusted defense entering Week 16, and most of the damage against them on Sunday came in total garbage time.

The Colts' strength of schedule has actually been quite tough. They've only faced two backup quarterbacks this season yet managed 9.0 fantasy points per game against them.

New York's mess at QB and 30% pressure rate allowed (third-highest in the NFL) is Indy's easiest matchup of the entire season so far. Every snap on offense, the G-Men look like a team thinking about Shedeur Sanders.

Miami Dolphins

Matchup: at Browns

Another team on their way toward the bottom is the Cleveland Browns.

Whether Jameis Winston's "shoulder injury" is legitimate or not, Cleveland is turtling up in the last two weeks of the season with Dorian Thompson-Robinson. DTR just hasn't shown the ability to play the position at the NFL level, sporting -0.63 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db). That's worst in the NFL of quarterbacks with at least 60 attempts.

In the spirit of the holidays, Thompson-Robinson and the Browns gifted a porous Cincinnati Bengals defense five sacks, two interceptions, and a fumble on Sunday. That totaled 18.0 fantasy points, and now, they'll face a legitimately good defense.

The Miami Dolphins were nF's 11th-ranked schedule-adjusted D before a nice effort against the San Francisco 49ers to record 6.0 fantasy points. Notably, they held S.F. to just 81 yards rushing.

If they can force Cleveland to be one-dimensional, watch the fantasy points pile up.

Las Vegas Raiders

Matchup: at Saints

Three road teams aren't ideal, but here's another tanking, injury-plagued offense against a team that's -- against their best judgment -- not giving up.

The Las Vegas Raiders chucked a marquee quarterback out the window with a 19-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, and their defense made it happen. A sack and two forced fumbles led to 6.0 fantasy points for the unit that's now capped their opponent under 20 points in three of the last four weeks without Maxx Crosby.

We haven't yet seen the New Orleans Saints in Week 16, but chances are this team is going to be a good D/ST target. With Derek Carr nursing a broken hand, the Saints have turned to Spencer Rattler. Rattler has posted -0.35 EPA/db, 14 sacks, 2 interceptions, and a fumble in four games with substantial action before an ugly-looking forecast against the Green Bay Packers.

It's pretty likely the 5-8 Saints won't rush Alvin Kamara (groin) or Chris Olave (head) back for this one, either. Both have already been ruled out for Monday.

Indianapolis and Miami are rostered in 47% of Yahoo leagues, so if they're gone, Las Vegas is a good pivot. They're rostered in just 10% of leagues.

