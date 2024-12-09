Fantasy Football: 3 Defenses to Stream for Week 15

Every point matters when it comes to winning in season-long fantasy football, meaning you can't afford to leave points on the table. While we don't spend top-notch draft capital on D/STs in our fantasy football drafts, ignoring them during the season can cost you dearly.

Streaming defenses throughout the year is a great way to ensure you get the most out of your D/ST slot. Even the best defenses draw tough weekly matchups, and even the worst defenses are capable of strong fantasy outings in the right situations.

This article is here to help you parse through all of those situations and to present you with three streamers that are available in most leagues.

Fantasy Football D/ST to Stream for Week 15

Atlanta Falcons

Matchup: at Raiders

The Atlanta Falcons D/ST gets a friendly matchup against former Falcons QB Desmond Ridder.

Ridder came in relief last week for Aidan O'Connell after O'Connell was carted off the field. Unless O'Connell's injury ends up being less serious than it looked, it'll be Ridder under center in Week 15.

In 2023, Ridder finished with 12 passing touchdowns to 12 interceptions in 13 starts while also fumbling 12 times. That's lots of 12s, and none of them are good.

With the Falcons a 4.5-point favorite in this game, Atlanta's offense should be able to put up points and force the Las Vegas Raiders to air it out. That puts the Falcons D/ST in a good spot.

Dallas Cowboys

Matchup: at Panthers

The Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young are definitely playing better ball of late, but the Dallas Cowboys D/ST can come through at Carolina in Week 15.

Dallas is elite at pressuring quarterbacks. Prior to the Cowboys' Week 14 Monday night game, Dallas is top in the NFL in pressure rate (29.1%) and hurry rate (10.6%). They also have Micah Parsons back, which doesn't hurt.

Young has taken at least one sack in all but one game this season, and he's thrown four picks over his last six starts. He's also fumbled 11 times this campaign.

Despite Carolina's obvious offensive improvements, this is a good matchup for a Dallas defense that has multi-sack upside.

New York Jets

Matchup: at Jaguars

The 2024 season has been a mess for the New York Jets, but they still have talent on defense, especially if Sauce Gardner and C.J. Mosley are able to return in Week 15.

But even if Gang Green remains short-handed on D, a matchup with Mac Jones has the Jets D/ST firmly on the streaming radar.

Jones has started three games for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. The Jags have scored 10, 7 and 6 points in those games. Jones has five picks and two passing scores on the season, and he's also fumbled twice.

In short, Jones has been bad, and the Jets' defense can feast.

