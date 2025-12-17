Fantasy Football: 3 Bold Predictions for NFL Week 16

There's nothing quite like the NFL.

Football is one of the most intense, exciting sports on the planet. The source of the now-ubiquitous saying "Any Given Sunday," the NFL is a place where even struggling teams have a chance to topple the best in the league. Anything can happen when you play only 17 regular season games a year.

That uncertainty is a huge driver behind the excitement the NFL generates each and every season. What's more fun than watching something totally unexpected unfold before your eyes?

That's why, this year, we'll be bringing you some bold predictions to watch for in each week the 2025 NFL season.

All NFL betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL Bold Predictions for Week 16

Josh Allen Finishes Outside the Top 12 QBs

Josh Allen -- the overall QB1 for the season -- has a brutal matchup this week at the Cleveland Browns, and I think it'll lead to him finishing outside the top-12 QBs in Week 16.

Allen's elite running ability can carry him to fantasy glory even if he struggles through the air, which makes this a scary recommendation. He's scored at least 15.4 fantasy points in all but two games this season.

But Allen's worst game of the campaign from a fantasy perspective was an 8.1-point dud on the road against an elite defense (Houston Texans), and that's the exact situation he finds himself in this week with a date at the Browns. And this one is even worse as it's outside.

By our schedule-adjusted metrics, Cleveland's defense ranks fourth overall, and they've let up the fourth-fewest FanDuel points per game to signal-callers (14.3). They're also surrendering the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game to quarterbacks (11.9), so they are capable of limiting Allen's ground game.

Weather could be an issue, too, as the early forecast calls for winds up to 20 MPH in Cleveland on Sunday.

While it's almost impossible to bench Allen in fantasy, I'd at least consider it in one-QB leagues if you have -- either on the wire or on your bench -- a viable alternative who is in a friendlier matchup.

Darren Waller Finishes as a Top-Five TE -- Again

I've been driving the Darren Waller train lately because I loved his schedule for the fantasy playoffs.

We can put a checkmark next to Week 15 as Waller scored two touchdowns and made seven grabs for 66 yards en route to finishing as the week's TE3.

I think the Miami Dolphins' tight end is absolutely on the TE1 (top-12) radar again this week, and the upside is there for him to finish near the top of the position once more.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Darren Waller +170 View more odds in Sportsbook

Waller draws a dream matchup this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincy is giving up 19.1 FanDuel points per game to TEs, the most in the league by 4.9 points. The team allowing the second-most is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who Waller just torched on Monday night. The team permitting the fourth-most is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who Waller faces in Week 17.

In addition to the Bengals struggling to contain tight ends, the Bengals-Dolphins matchup screams shootout as it holds a 50.5-point total and 1.5-point spread.

Waller checks all the boxes this week, and although it feels point-chasey to turn to him after his two-score game in Week 15, he's a quality play again this week.

Trevor Lawrence Scores Fewer Than 10 Fantasy Points

The arrow couldn't be pointing up any higher for Trevor Lawrence right now. He just ripped off a monster game of 44.3 fantasy points and five TDs, and he's tied for the fourth-shortest NFL MVP odds, although he's +10000.

I think the good vibes come to a screeching halt on Sunday in a road matchup with the vaunted Denver Broncos' defense.

By our numbers, Denver is fifth in overall defense and fourth in pass D. They're allowing the sixth-fewest FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks (14.5). Coming off a home game against the New York Jets, Lawrence is shifting to the other end of the matchup spectrum.

On the road this season, Lawrence is throwing for an average of 218.0 yards per game, down from his clip of 237.8 per game at home. The last time he faced a top-tier defense on the road was a Week 9 game at the Texans. In that one, he totaled only 158 passing yards and 9.8 fantasy points.

In one-QB leagues, I'd be looking elsewhere this week as I think Lawrence is in for a rough day.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.