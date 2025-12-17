Trail Blazers vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Thursday, December 18, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon Coverage: KUNP and NBCS-CA

The Sacramento Kings (6-20) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (10-16) on Thursday, December 18, 2025 at Moda Center. The contest airs at 10 p.m. ET on KUNP and NBCS-CA. The point total is set at 236.5 in the matchup.

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -7.5 236.5 -290 +235

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Trail Blazers win (60.2%)

Trail Blazers vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers are 14-12-0 against the spread this season.

The Kings are 8-17-1 against the spread this season.

This season, Trail Blazers games have hit the over 17 times.

Kings games this season have hit the over on 11 of 26 set point totals (42.3%).

Portland has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered seven times in 10 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered seven times in 16 opportunities in away games.

The Trail Blazers have gone over the over/under more often at home, hitting the over in seven of 10 home matchups (70%). On the road, they have hit the over in 10 of 16 games (62.5%).

Sacramento's winning percentage against the spread at home is .182 (2-9-0). On the road, it is .400 (6-8-1).

In terms of the over/under, Kings games have finished over more often at home (five of 11, 45.5%) than on the road (six of 15, 40%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija is averaging 25.5 points, 7.2 boards and 6.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jerami Grant is averaging 20 points, 2.6 assists and 3.8 boards.

Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 21.7 points, 2.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds.

Toumani Camara is averaging 12.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Donovan Clingan is averaging 9.7 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (seventh in league).

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook's numbers on the season are 13.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest. He is also draining 43.2% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

DeMar DeRozan averages 17.7 points, 3.2 boards and 3.4 assists. He is also sinking 50.1% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Dennis Schroder gives the Kings 12.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Malik Monk averages 13 points, 2.1 boards and 2.5 assists. He is draining 43.5% of his shots from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 14.9 points, 7.5 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He is making 43% of his shots from the floor and 26.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.5 triples.

