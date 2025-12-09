3 Players to Stash in Fantasy Football Entering NFL Week 15

If you're consistently a step ahead of the competition in your fantasy football league, it can help you win a title, and this weekly piece will aim to help you stay ahead of the pack.

The goal here is to help you identify players who could be hot waiver adds down the road as well as to point out week-ahead pickups who could prove useful.

Here are some players to consider adding now and stashing on your bench for the future.

Fantasy Football Stash Candidates for Week 15

Jayden Reed, WR, Packers

In his first game since Week 1, Jayden Reed played 47% of the snaps and handled six opportunities (four targets and two carries) in a key divisional clash with the Chicago Bears.

Given that Reed was likely eased into things after a lengthy absence, the Week 14 usage was promising. While Christian Watson is emerging and the Green Bay Packers have plenty of weapons, I think there's a chance Reed is their most talented receiver.

I like the idea of picking up Reed and stashing him on the bench this week in a brutal matchup at the Denver Broncos. After Week 15, Green Bay's next two foes -- Bears and Baltimore Ravens -- are much friendlier matchups. Reed can be a flex option in those contests.

Darren Waller, TE, Dolphins

I wrote up Darren Waller in this article a week ago, and I'm still intrigued by him.

In Week 14, Waller didn't have to do much as the Miami Dolphins jumped out to a sizable advantage versus the New York Jets. But the reasons I liked Waller last week are still true now -- he has big-play juice for an offense lacking pass-catchers and his fantasy postseason schedule is outstanding.

Starting this week, Waller will see the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Week 15 through Week 17. Although all three are good matchups, the one against Cincy takes the cake as the Bengals have permitted the most half-PPR points per game to TEs (20.4). No other team has given up more than 13.4 points per game to the position.

Waller is a quality streaming play each of the next three weeks, especially Week 16 versus the Bengals.

Brashard Smith, RB, Chiefs

I keep thinking the Kansas City Chiefs have to give Brashard Smith more touches, and it never happens.

I still think it's going to happen at some point because -- while acknowledging Andy Reid knows a million times more about football than I do -- the tandem of Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt just isn't getting it done.

Smith at least has some juice, especially in the pass game. He just had three catches for 31 yards in a game just three weeks ago.

The elephant in the room is that Smith has played only nine total snaps across the last two weeks, so for him to get to where he's a viable starting RB in fantasy, things need to drastically change. So, instead of adding Smith and stashing him, it's likely best to just monitor him and be ready to pounce if his role changes.

