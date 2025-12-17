2 Best College Football Playoff Bets and Player Props for Alabama at Oklahoma

The first game of this year's College Football Playoff comes with the tightest spread of the opening round.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are slim, slim favorites as they visit the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman. The winner will go on to face the Indiana Hoosiers in the quarterfinals on New Year's Day.

Which bets stand out for this pivotal matchup?

Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's college football betting odds and lay out some potential values.

All college football betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Alabama at Oklahoma CFP Betting Picks

Moneyline Oklahoma Dec 20 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

If you take a blend of college football power ratings and give Oklahoma home-field advantage, they should be slight favorites over Alabama.

It's possible those ratings systems are underrating Oklahoma, too, pushing me to rock with the Sooners.

It all comes down to John Mateer's health. In his first four games, he averaged 8.5 adjusted yards per attempt. Since returning from his hand injury, that number has dipped to just 5.4 as Oklahoma has been forced to lean heavily on its defense to make the playoff.

Mateer will now enter the playoff having had almost three weeks to get healthier. If he can start to tap into his form from the opening part of the season, we could see a different version of the Oklahoma offense. When you pair that with their stout defense, that's a fun formula.

There's no guarantee Mateer is fully his old self, so there is risk here. I understand why the market is skeptical. I just think there's enough potential for Mateer's form to improve for me to take a bite on the home team.

Germie Bernard (BAMA) - Receiving Yds Germie Bernard (BAMA) Under Dec 20 1:00am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Alabama has been facing tough defenses all year, so this is not out of the norm for them. But the matchup does push me toward unders, and Germie Bernard is my preferred outlet.

For the season, Bernard has averaged 63.5 yards per game, making this number understandable. But that average includes a spike of 146 yards in the opener, and he hasn't topped 82 since.

That production is with Bernard in the role he has served all year. It did seem like Alabama wanted to get Ryan Williams back on track in the SEC Championship Game, scheming up designed touches for him. If the extended rest allows for more gameplanning around Williams, that could eat into Bernard's volume.

Bernard turned 7 receptions into 70 yards the first time these two teams squared off, so there's a clear path to an over. With this game in Norman, though, and with the potential for a shift in Bernard's role, I still prefer the under.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Betsif your first $5+ bet wins! See herefor full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest college football odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the college football betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.