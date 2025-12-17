Suns vs. Warriors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 18

Suns vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 18, 2025

Thursday, December 18, 2025 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: NBCS-BA, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (14-12) host the Golden State Warriors (13-14) after losing three straight home games. The Warriors are favored by just 1.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 18, 2025. The matchup's over/under is set at 229.5.

Suns vs. Warriors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -1.5 229.5 -122 +104

Suns vs. Warriors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Warriors win (54.2%)

Suns vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Warriors are 12-14-1 against the spread this season.

The Suns have played 26 games, with 15 wins against the spread.

Warriors games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 15 times out of 26 chances this season.

Suns games this season have gone over the total in 12 of 26 opportunities (46.2%).

Against the spread, Golden State has performed better at home, covering five times in 11 home games, and seven times in 16 road games.

The Warriors have exceeded the total in six of 11 home games (54.5%). They've fared better on the road, going over the total in nine of 16 matchups (56.2%).

This season, Phoenix is 8-4-1 at home against the spread (.615 winning percentage). On the road, it is 7-5-1 ATS (.538).

Looking at the over/under, Suns games have finished over four of 13 times at home (30.8%), and eight of 13 away (61.5%).

Warriors Leaders

Jimmy Butler III averages 19.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5 assists.

Stephen Curry's numbers on the season are 29.6 points, 3.7 boards and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 48.4% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 5.2 made 3-pointers.

Brandin Podziemski is averaging 12.1 points, 3.2 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Draymond Green's numbers on the season are 8.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest, shooting 39.4% from the floor and 34% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made treys.

Moses Moody averages 11.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists, shooting 41.6% from the floor and 38.6% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker's numbers on the season are 25.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game. He is also draining 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 30.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.7 triples.

Collin Gillespie's numbers on the season are 13 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest. He is sinking 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 42.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 triples.

Per game, Mark Williams gets the Suns 13.3 points, 8.3 boards and 1.1 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Royce O'Neale provides the Suns 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists, plus 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Suns get 21.6 points per game from Dillon Brooks, plus 3 boards and 1.8 assists.

