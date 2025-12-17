3 Fantasy Football Sleepers for NFL Week 16

The word "sleeper" gets thrown around a lot in the world of fantasy football, to the point where an actual definition may vary from person to person. In general, in my eyes, sleepers are players who may be flying relatively under the radar in a particular week.

In any case, we all need to find a sleeper from time to time. Whether you're a season-long fantasy football manager looking to roster a potential breakout player before your league-mates, someone playing NFL DFS on FanDuel who needs a spike week from a low-salaried player, or even just a manager in a pinch due to byes or injuries, we have you covered.

Here are some fantasy sleepers who could have a big week this week.

We'll reference our NFL projections. All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Sleepers for Week 16

Jayden Higgins, WR, Texans

FanDuel Salary: $5,600

Jayden Higgins has quietly staked claim to the Houston Texans' WR2 role, and he's got a lovely matchup this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Among Texans wideouts, Higgins has been second in snap rate in six consecutive games.

He played 72% of the snaps last week but saw only one target as the Texans operated with a sizable lead for a lot of the game against the Arizona Cardinals. Prior to Week 15, Higgins had seen at least five targets in five straight games, handling 33 total looks in that five-game span.

By our schedule-adjusted metrics, Vegas is 25th in overall defense and 27th against the pass. They've allowed the seventh-most FanDuel points per game to receivers (29.4).

With Houston a 14.5-point favorite, the Texans may not need to air it out much. But their backfield is in flux, with both Nick Chubb and Woody Marks banged up, and the Texans have -108 odds to go over 26.8 points. Higgins can get in on the fun.

Gardner Minshew, QB, Chiefs

FanDuel Salary: $6,500

Due to Patrick Mahomes' season-ending injury, it'll be the Gardner Minshew show the rest of the way for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Minshew has a welcoming matchup for his debut as the Chiefs take on the Tennessee Titans this week.

Tennessee's defense ranks 28th overall and 29th against the pass. They've conceded the seventh-most FanDuel points per game to QBs (19.8) and the eighth-most rushing yards per game (21.4) to the position.

Minshew is surrounded by a pretty nice supporting cast, especially in the passing game, and he can run a little. He's on the QB2 radar this week, and he can be a viable dart-throw value play in DFS.

Oronde Gadsden, TE, Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $5,600

Oronde Gadsden was looking like a potential breakout player not that long ago. Although he's slowed in recent weeks, he's in a smash spot at the Dallas Cowboys in Week 16.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Oronde Gadsden +175 View more odds in Sportsbook

All year long, the Cowboys have been one of the most fantasy-friendly matchups out there. Dallas' defense is dreadful -- 30th overall and 31st against the pass -- and the Cowboys' offense is potent enough to light up the scoreboard and force the opposing offense to keep its foot on the gas.

This week's Chargers-Cowboys matchup can follow that path as it holds a high total (49.5) and tight spread (2.5), giving it shootout potential.

Starting in Week 6, Gadsden has averaged 5.4 targets, 3.9 catches and 58.4 yards per game. He's shown big-play upside that is rare for the position, and his Week 16 outlook is elevated by the date with Dallas. He's a back-end TE1 this week with an enticing ceiling.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.