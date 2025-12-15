10 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into NFL Week 16

We're on to the fantasy football semifinals.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 16.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL betting odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

C.J. Stroud, Texans

C.J. Stroud is an excellent streaming play in Week 16, and he has a chance to finish as one of the week's highest-scoring QBs.

Stroud and the Houston Texans are at home versus the Las Vegas Raiders. It's a dream matchup. The Raiders' defense is allowing the sixth-most expected points added per drop back (+0.11). Vegas ranks 23rd in overall D by our schedule-adjusted metrics, including 28th against the pass.

With Houston's defense playing at an elite level, Stroud hasn't always been asked to do too much lately. But in Week 15, he torched the Arizona Cardinals for 260 passing yards and three touchdowns. Stroud has also rushed for at least 10 yards in nine of 11 games this year, so he's not a zero as a runner.

All in all, Stroud -- who is available in 52% of Yahoo! leagues -- checks a lot of boxes this week.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Tua Tagovailoa is another viable streamer.

Tua is at home against the Cincinnati Bengals. Cincy is a defense we've picked on all year, and there's zero reason to stop now. The Bengals have let up the second-most FanDuel points per game to signal-callers (21.1) and rank next to last in pass defense, per our numbers.

While Tagovailoa brings almost nothing to the table as a runner, he can cook in this matchup, and there's shootout potential in this game as the spread is 1.5 and the total is 50.5. Depending on your league settings, you might be able to add Tua now before his MNF game kicks off.

Others to Consider:

Jacoby Brissett (vs. ATL), Bryce Young (vs. TB), J.J. McCarthy (at NYG)

Running Backs

Michael Carter, Cardinals

The Cardinals can't keep running backs healthy. Zonovan Knight suffered what is believed to be a bad sprain in Week 15, which left Michael Carter and Emari Demercado as the last RBs standing for the Cards.

Carter was the clear leader sans Knight, playing 80% of the snaps to Demercado's 11%. Coming into the game, Carter had been playing a lot on passing downs, so Arizona getting into a big hole surely helped his snap count. But it looks like we can assume he'll be the Cards' RB1 if Knight is out.

Arizona has a really nice schedule the next two weeks -- at home versus Atlanta and on the road against the porous Bengals secondary. Carter can be a difference-maker in the fantasy postseason.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Commanders

With Chris Rodriguez Jr. out injured this past Sunday, Jacory Croskey-Merritt took full advantage, handling a season-high 18 carries in Week 15 and ripping off 96 yards and a touchdown. JCM led the Washington Commanders' backfield in snap rate at 52%.

Rodriguez was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday, so he probably won't be out long. But if Rodriguez misses any additional time, Croskey-Merritt is a viable RB2.

Jawhar Jordan, Texans

Although it sounds like Woody Marks is going to be OK after exiting early on Sunday, Jawhar Jordan may have played himself into some touches the rest of the way.

After Marks exited, Jordan went off, turning 15 carries into 105 yards while splitting snaps with Dare Ogunbowale.

There's a chance we don't see much of Jordan in future weeks, especially with Marks performing well of late, but given how good Jordan looked against the Cardinals, he's worth a speculative add if you need help at RB.

Others to Consider:

Blake Corum (at SEA), Tyjae Spears (vs. KC), Chris Rodriguez Jr. (vs. PHI), Emari Demercado (vs. ATL)

AFC South Winner 2025-26 AFC South Winner 2025-26 Jacksonville Jaguars -165 Houston Texans +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

Wide Receivers

Jayden Reed, Packers

Even with the news on Christian Watson looking positive, Jayden Reed is still an add for me.

I wrote up Reed a week ago, and what I said then still applies this week -- I think Reed is the Green Bay Packers' best receiver.

Reed played 65% of the snaps in Week 15. That was up from 47% last week, which was his first game back since his Week 1 injury. Reed saw six targets in Week 15, making five grabs for 55 yards in a rough matchup at the Denver Broncos.

Green Bay has a nice schedule the next two weeks, facing the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens, two average to below-average defenses. Reed has good upside the rest of the way, especially if Watson misses any time.

Adonai Mitchell, Jets

With it looking like Garrett Wilson probably won't play again in 2025, Adonai Mitchell is a viable WR3 as the top dog on the New York Jets.

Mitchell has played at least 79% of the snaps in four consecutive games. He's found the end zone twice in that span while seeing 34 total targets. He's coming off a six-catch, 58-yard day with a TD at the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 15, and he's got a nice matchup with the New Orleans Saints in Week 16.

Regardless of the Jets' QB situation, Mitchell is worth a look over the final two weeks.

Luther Burden III, Bears

Rome Odunze was a late scratch for the Bears, and if he misses time moving forward, it opens the door for Luther Burden III.

Because we can't have nice things, Burden exited early last week with an injury (ankle) of his own. We'll have to see how bad it is, but if Burden is expected back, he can make a big impact down the stretch. Despite playing only 26 snaps in Week 15, Burden was targeted seven times, making six catches for 84 yards. He might have been on his way to a massive game.

The talent is there for Burden, and the opportunity may be there if Odunze is out and Burden is able to suit up in Week 16.

Others to Consider:

Darius Slayton (vs. MIN), Jayden Higgins (vs. LV), Darnell Mooney (at ARI)

Tight Ends

Darren Waller, Dolphins

I've been beating the Darren Waller drum for a few weeks now, and a big part of it had to do with his matchups in Weeks 16 and 17.

Well, we're there.

Waller gets the Bengals in Week 16 and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17. The Bengals are the absolute best matchup for tight ends as they're giving up 19.1 FanDuel points per game to TEs -- 5.6 more than any other team. And the Bengals-Dolphins game should be great for fantasy as it has a high total (50.5) and close spread (1.5).

As an added bonus, with Waller playing on Monday night in Week 15, you may be able to scoop him up prior to MNF -- depending on your league settings.

Others to Consider:

Oronde Gadsden (at DAL), Theo Johnson (vs. MIN), Dalton Schultz (vs. LV)

AP NFL Regular Season MVP 2025-26 AP NFL Regular Season MVP 2025-26 Matthew Stafford -250 Drake Maye +400 Josh Allen +500 View more odds in Sportsbook

Defenses

New Orleans Saints

It's not a good week for streaming defenses. The Saints look like a decent option at home against the Jets.

We'll have to see who Gang Green starts under center. There's a chance it's Brady Cook, who totaled three picks and took three sacks last week in his first NFL start.

If it's Justin Fields or Tyrod Taylor at QB, that dings the outlook for the Saints' D/ST, but they'd still be a viable streamer.

Others to Consider:

New York Giants (vs. MIN), Dallas Cowboys (vs. LAC), Tennessee Titans (vs. KC)

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.