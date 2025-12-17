2 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Wednesday 12/17/25

The 82-game NBA regular season offers us a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. The Association features 1,230 regular season games, which can make sifting through the odds an overwhelming task.

However, various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA player prop projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today

Cleveland Cavaliers at Chicago Bulls

Even though the Cleveland Cavaliers are missing Evan Mobley -- last year's Defensive Player of the Year -- I think this total is too high.

Total Points Under Dec 18 1:10am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

So far this season, the Cavs' defense hasn't been that much worse with Mobley off the court. Without Mobley on the floor, Cleveland is letting up 114.8 points per 100 possessions. With him on the court, they're giving up 113.7 points per 100 possessions.

Mobley's presence has been way more impactful on Cleveland's offense. With Mobley on the floor, the Cavs are producing 119.4 points per 100 possessions -- a number that plummets to 112.5 with Mobley off the court.

While both of these teams operate at a quick pace, neither is playing all that well on the offensive end of late. Over the last 10 games, the Cavs are 15th in offensive rating while the Chicago Bulls are 28th.

Chicago games can be scary under bets, but over their last five, the Bulls' games are averaging just 225.1 total points -- and that's with a 129-126 barn-burner in there. Three of their last five games have totaled fewer than 220 points.

All in all, the under is the side I want to be on in this one.

Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves

With Zach Edey out, the Memphis Grizzlies are a quality matchup for opposing bigs, and Rudy Gobert can take advantage.

To Record A Double Double To Record A Double Double Rudy Gobert +110 View more odds in Sportsbook

On Monday, we targeted the over on Ivica Zubac's rebounding prop against the Grizz using this same reasoning, and Zubac came through with 13 boards. Tonight, I like the idea of turning to Gobert to notch a double-double.

For the season, Gobert is averaging 11.5 points and 10.3 rebounds. He's generated a double-double in three of his last six games. Gobert is listed at -205 odds to grab 10-plus rebounds as well as -186 odds to score 10-plus points.

Minutes will likely be the deciding factor. His court time has been all over the place of late. Over the last four contests, he's topped 30 minutes twice but been under 21 minutes in the other two games.

In a sublime matchup against a short-handed Memphis interior, Gobert can be a force tonight, and I'm willing to roll the dice on him seeing 25-plus minutes.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $250 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.