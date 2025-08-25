FanDuel Tennis Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for US Open Parlays on 8/25-8/26/25

The 2025 U.S. Open is here, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in the action! With the tournament underway this week, FanDuel has a special tennis promotion for all customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a 3+ leg parlay wager on any U.S. Open tennis matches taking place on August 25th through August 26th, 2025!

Monday and Tuesday's U.S. Open matches feature some of the top tennis players in the world, with world No. 1 Jannik Sinner beginning his title defense on Tuesday.

Coco Gauff -- the highest-rated U.S player in the world -- makes her 2025 U.S. Open debut on Tuesday at 6pm ET.

See all U.S. Open odds eligible for this promotion via the tennis odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any 3+ leg parlay wager for any U.S. Open tennis matches taking place on August 25th through August 26th, 2025.

The final odds of your eligible wager must be +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C., Kentucky, Puerto Rico, and Wyoming) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 12:00 AM ET on August 27th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Min. three-leg parlay req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.