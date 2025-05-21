FanDuel Soccer Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for Soccer Parlay or SGP Today 5/21/25

The UEFA Europa League Final takes place today, but there's still plenty of time to get in on the soccer action at FanDuel Sportsbook. Ahead of the Final, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special offer for all customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP wager on ANY soccer match happening May 21st, 2025!

Today's Europa League Final pits Tottenham against Manchester United. Man U has +120 moneyline odds (to win after 90 minutes plus stoppage) and -154 odds to lift the cup. Tottenham's moneyline odds are +220, and they're +130 to lift the cup.

All soccer odds can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP/SGP+ wager for any soccer match taking place May 21st, 2025.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the Promotion Period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 12:00 AM ET on May 22nd, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Min. three-leg parlay req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.