FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: No Sweat Bet for TNT Tuesday NBA Games 10/29/24

The NBA is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate a pair of matchups on TNT, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a No Sweat Token to use on any wager for either TNT NBA game taking place on Tuesday, October 29th, 2024!

There are two TNT Tuesdays NBA games tonight, starting with the Dallas Mavericks vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves at 7:40pm ET. Both sides have just one loss entering Tuesday night, and they boast the second and third shortest odds to win the Western Conference. The Timberwolves took last year's regular season series, 3-1, but the Mavericks enacted revenge by ousting Minnesota from the Western Conference Finals.

Tonight's line is Timberwolves -5 and the total is set at 221.5. Full Mavericks-Timberwolves odds can be found below.

Then, at 10:10pm ET, the New Orleans Pelicans take on the Golden State Warriors. Both sides enter with 2-1 records, though the Warriors will be without Stephen Curry due to an injury. Consequently, the line is Pelicans -1.5 and the total is set at 217.5.

Full Pelicans-Warriors odds can be found below, while all NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your No Sweat Token. Wager on either TNT NBA game happening October 29th, 2024. Toggle on your No Sweat Token and place your bet. Get a refund in Bonus Bets if your bet loses!

There may be a bet type requirement and an odds requirement associated with this offer. Log-in for more details.

If you lose, your refund will be credited within 72 hours of bet settlement. Refund will be issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expires 7 days after receipt. See full terms and conditions at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00AM ET on October 30th, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Refund issued as a nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Max refund $5 unless otherwise specified. Restrictions apply, including token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.