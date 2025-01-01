FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for NBA Parlays on 1/1/25

The NBA is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate an eight-game NBA slate on New Year's Day, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token for any 3+ leg parlay or SGP for NBA games taking place on January 1st, 2024!

Wednesday features eight NBA games to consider for this boost, headlined by an 8pm ET clash between the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets. Both sides are right in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, and this will be their second matchup of the season. The Rockets came out ahead the first time they faced off, 108-102 in Dallas.

Full Mavericks-Rockets odds, as well as all other NBA odds, can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any 3+ leg NBA parlay / SGP / SGP+ for any game taking place on January 1st, 2025.

The final odds of your eligible wager must be +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on January 2nd, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.