FanDuel NBA Promo Offer: 30% Profit Boost for NBA Cup Parlays on 12/11/24

The NBA is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate a pair of NBA Cup Quarterfinal games on Wednesday, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost Token for any 2+ leg parlay / Same Game Parlay (SGP) / SGP+ for NBA games taking place on December 11th, 2024!

Wednesday features just two NBA games, with the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks getting the action started at 7pm ET. Atlanta has won six of their last seven games, and they beat the Knicks 121-116 in their lone previous matchup this season. Even so, New York is up 2.5 games in the standings and favored by 8 points as of Wednesday morning.

Full Hawks-Knicks odds can be found below.

Then, at 9:30pm ET, the Golden State Warriors take on the Houston Rockets. Both sides are top five in the Western Conference standings, and they've already faced off twice this season. Golden State won both those games by 6 points, but Houston is favored by 2.5 points tonight.

Warriors-Rockets odds can be found below. All NBA odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 30% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on any 2+ leg NBA parlay / SGP / SGP+ for any game taking place on December 11th, 2024.

The final odds of your eligible wager must be +100 or longer to qualify for this promotion. There is a maximum wager associated with use of each Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C.) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on December 12th, 2024.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C.) and present in AZ, CO, CT, D.C., IA, IL, IN, KS (in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino), KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, or WY. Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT) or visit FanDuel.com/RG.