FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Wednesday 3/26/25

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Derrick White ($7,000) -- The top-end of the guard position doesn't interest me a ton on this slate. I like the midrange and value options, though. Derrick White should get a boost today with Jayson Tatum likely to sit. The last two times where Tatum sat and White played, White went off for 47.0 and 58.6 FanDuel points. He could have a big night against the Phoenix Suns. Giddy up.

Jared Butler ($5,600) -- The short-handed/tanking Philadelphia 76ers continue to be a good source of value, and Jared Butler stands out in their Wednesday date with the Washington Wizards. It's a great game for fantasy as it features a 230.5-point total and 3.5-point spread. Butler went for 30.4 FanDuel points last time out, and our NBA DFS projections have him scoring 29.1 FanDuel points tonight (5.2 per $1,000).

Others to Consider

Tyrese Haliburton ($9,200) -- The Los Angeles Lakers-Indiana Pacers game checks all the boxes for DFS as it boasts a high total (235.5), tight spread (1.5) and has appealing options on both sides. Luka Doncic ($11,600) and Tyrese Haliburton don't project all that well in terms of their point-per-dollar projection, but they still need to be on our radar given their ceilings.

Andrew Nembhard ($5,000) -- If I take a guard from the Pacers-Lakers game, I'm more likely to roll the dice on Andrew Nembhard or Aaron Nesmith ($5,100) in order to save salary for this next guy.

Wings

Top Priorities

LeBron James ($9,400) -- LeBron James is my favorite piece from the Lakers-Pacers game, and -- as of early Wednesday -- he projects as the slate's best point-per-dollar play among those above $8,200 in salary as we forecast him to rack up 46.5 FanDuel points (4.95 per $1,000). Indiana (7th in pace) is a significant pace-up spot for LA (21st).

Alex Sarr ($6,600) -- Alexandre Sarr has come on over the second half of the campaign, and he's an intriguing play in what should be a defense-optional game between the Wiz and Sixers. Plus, all of Khris Middleton, Marcus Smart, Kyshawn George and Bilal Coulibaly are expected to be out for Washington, meaning the offense should run through Sarr and Jordan Poole ($6,500).

Others to Consider

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($12,000) -- Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable to play versus the Denver Nuggets. If he suits up, he's attractive sans Damian Lillard against a Denver team that is 6th in pace and 22nd in defensive rating. If Giannis is out, the Bucks will be a go-to value spot.

A.J. Lawson ($4,200) -- Our model is high on A.J. Lawson tonight. The tanking Toronto Raptors are missing some players, and Lawson has shown good upside in the recent past, notching games of 38.2 and 48.4 FanDuel points earlier this month. We have him producing 23.5 FanDuel points (5.60 per $1,000).

Bigs

Top Priorities

Kristaps Porzingis ($8,100) -- My favorite way to try to take advantage of Tatum being out is by using Kristaps Porzingis. With KP on the floor and Tatum off it, Porzingis sees a usage-rate bump of 2.48 percentage points and scores 45.6 FanDuel points per 36 minutes, per FantasyLabs' on/off tool. The Suns are 26th in defensive rating, and this game has a 220.5-point total and 4.5-point spread.

Ivica Zubac ($7,700) -- Ivica Zubac already projects well (39.8 FanDuel points; 5.17 per $1,000) and could be shouldered with even more offensive duties if James Harden ($9,500) -- who is questionable -- sits out against the New York Knicks. The same can be said for Kawhi Leonard ($8,900).

Others to Consider

Brook Lopez ($5,700) -- Admittedly, I am more interested in Brook Lopez if Giannis is out. There's also foul-trouble risk against Jokic. With that said, our model has Lopez scoring 29.5 FanDuel points (5.18 per $1,000), and that's with us projecting Giannis to play.

