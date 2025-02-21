FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: Friday 2/21/25

If you're looking to have some fun this basketball season, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today

Guards

Top Priorities

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,500) -- On Friday's nine-game slate, there are only four players with a salary of $10,000 or higher, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander boasts the highest ceiling with Giannis Antetokounmpo dealing with a minutes restriction. Besides the Utah Jazz permitting the most FanDuel points (FDPs) per game to PGs (55.3), they are 27th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.6%), 19th in free throw rate allowed (25.2%), and 30th in steal rate allowed (9.6%).

Kyrie Irving ($9,200) -- Before the All-Star break, Kyrie Irving scored 50-plus FDPs in back-to-back games as the Dallas Mavericks deal with a long list of injuries. Kyrie will be desperately needed in the scoring department again on Friday versus a New Orleans Pelicans squad that is 29th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (56.4%) and 21st in steal rate allowed (8.7%).

Brandin Podziemski ($5,700) -- Brandin Podziemski has started in three of his last six appearances for the Golden State Warriors, supplying 44-plus FDPs in two of those three starts. Even if Podziemski doesn't draw the start on Friday, he should benefit against a Sacramento Kings team that is 24th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (55.0%) and 29th in three-point percentage allowed (37.7%).

Others to Consider

Chris Paul ($5,900) -- While I also like Stephon Castle in the same matchup, Chris Paul has been performing well recently, posting 31-plus FDPs in three consecutive outings for the San Antonio Spurs. With Paul averaging the most three-point attempts per game (4.8) of his career since 2018-19 and 1.4 SPG, it's worth noting that the Detroit Pistons are 27th in three-point percentage allowed (37.0%) and 27th in steal rate allowed (9.2%).

Cole Anthony ($4,800) -- Jalen Suggs has missed 10 straight contests for the Orlando Magic, and assuming he's sidelined again on Friday, Cole Anthony should start in a pace-up environment versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Anthony is coming off 37.5 FDPs on Thursday against the Atlanta Hawks, and the Grizzlies are 22nd in steal rate allowed (8.8%).

Wings

Top Priorities

Paolo Banchero ($8,700) -- Across their last seven games, the Grizzlies are coughing up the most FDPs per game to PFs (56.9), and Paolo Banchero was stellar in his first game following the All-Star break. Banchero tallied 52.5 FDPs on Thursday versus the Hawks, and he's notching 7.8 free throw attempts per game while Memphis is 26th in free throw rate allowed (26.5%).

Jimmy Butler ($7,900) -- This is a nice salary for Jimmy Butler as the veteran forward has produced 38-plus FDPs in three of his first four appearances with Golden State. Friday's Warriors-Kings showdown carries the third-highest total on the slate, but it has the closest spread, making this a fun game to have exposure to in DFS.

Moses Moody ($4,900) -- Regardless of whether or not Moses Moody starts on Friday -- which is something he's done in two of his last three contests -- he's notched 26-plus FDPs in each of his last three outings. Over their last 15 games, the Kings have surrendered the third-most threes per game to SGs (3.9) and sixth-most threes per game to SFs (3.3). Our projections have Moody as the best point-per-dollar play (5.7x value) on the slate.

Others to Consider

Mikal Bridges ($6,400) -- There's a chance the New York Knicks are without one or both of Josh Hart and OG Anunoby again on Friday, which would provide a boost for Mikal Bridges. Bridges accrued 34.5 FDPs in Hart and Anunoby's absences on Thursday, and the impending clash between the Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers has the highest total on the slate.

Max Christie ($5,800) -- Given the injuries the Mavs are dealing with right now, Max Christie will likely remain a key figure for them on Friday. Aside from Christie scoring 29-plus FDPs in each of his first six outings for Dallas, New Orleans is ceding the fourth-most FDPs per game to SGs (47.3) and most FDPs per game to SFs (54.1) over their last seven contests.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Domantas Sabonis ($9,800) -- At the moment, FanDuel Research's projections have Domantas Sabonis forecasted for the fourth-most FDPs (46.4) on the entire slate. In addition to Sabonis recording 46-plus FDPs in three of his last four outings, the Warriors are allowing the 10th-most rebounds per game (16.5) and 8th-most assists per game (5.0) to Cs across their last 15 contests.

Naz Reid ($7,800) -- With Julius Randle still sidelined and Rudy Gobert carrying a questionable tag on Friday, Naz Reid should continue seeing an expanded role for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Despite the Houston Rockets being a formidable defensive unit, Reid has registered 41-plus FDPs in five of his eight starts sans Randle, including 44.2 FDPs against the Rockets earlier this month.

Brook Lopez ($5,700) -- There isn't a team that surrenders more FDPs per game to Cs (60.9) than the Washington Wizards, and Brook Lopez just logged 46.4 FDPs against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday. Additionally, the Wizards are 30th in rim field-goal percentage allowed (68.2%), 26th in three-point percentage allowed (36.9%), and 24th in block rate allowed (10.5%).

Others to Consider

Bam Adebayo ($8,100) -- Bam Adebayo is off the injury report after missing the Miami Heat's last game before the All-Star break, scoring 42-plus FDPs in each of his last two contests. On top of the Toronto Raptors coughing up the 6th-most FDPs per game to Cs (58.3), they are sitting at 20th in effective field-goal percentage allowed (54.6%), 25th in steal rate allowed (9.2%), and 24th in offensive rebound rate allowed (26.7%).

Draymond Green ($6,300) -- Before the All-Star break, Draymond Green put up 32-plus FDPs in five consecutive contests as he's tallied three-plus stocks (steals plus blocks) in all five of those outings. Not only have the Kings given up the second-most FDPs per game to PFs (54.0) over their last 15 games, but they've also allowed the fourth-most steals per game to the position (1.9) during that span.

