FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: Two 30% Profit Boosts for MLB Games Today 4/10/25

The MLB is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate Thursday's MLB slate, FanDuel Sportsbook has a special promotion for ALL customers.

All customers get TWO 30% Profit Boost Tokens (each 30%, one for any wager and one for a NRFI/YRFI wager) on any MLB game(s) happening April 10th, 2025!

Thursday features six MLB games to consider for these boosts, including a divisional bout between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves.

The Phillies sit at 8-3 heading into the series finale, though they've split the first two games with the 2-9 Braves.

Philly is expected to start lefty Jesus Luzardo, who has not allowed a first inning run through two starts. Atlanta will start righty Spencer Schwellenbach, who hasn't allowed a run, period.

Here are the Phillies-Braves NRFI/YRFI odds:

Full Phillies-Braves odds can be found below, while all other MLB odds, can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your and TWO (2) 30% Profit Boost Tokens. One 30% Profit Boost Token may be used on ANY wager for MLB games happening April 10th, 2025. One 30% Profit Boost Token may be used on a NRFI/YRFI wager for MLB games happening April 10th, 2025.

You only need to click "Claim Now" once to receive both tokens.

Eligible markets for the "NRFI/YRFI" PBT can be found under the "NRFI/YRFI" tab on the MLB Home Page.

There is a maximum wager and minimum odds requirement associated with use of your Profit Boost Tokens. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 4/10/25

Here are the MLB games being played on April 10th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays +1.5 (-192) -102 -116 8.5 Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians -1.5 (-111) +200 -245 7 Minnesota Twins at Kansas City Royals +1.5 (-194) +100 -118 8.5 Milwaukee Brewers at Colorado Rockies +1.5 (-140) -126 +108 10.5 Toronto Blue Jays at Boston Red Sox +1.5 (-196) +100 -118 9 Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves -1.5 (+168) +104 -122 7.5

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on April 11th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com. Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.