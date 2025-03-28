FanDuel MLB Promo Offer: Profit Boost for Today's Games 3/28/25

The MLB is back, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on all the baseball action. With the 2025 season underway, FanDuel is offering all customers a special offer.

Log in to your FanDuel account to get a Profit Boost Token to use on ANY WAGER on any MLB games(s) taking place on March 28th, 2025!

Friday's MLB slate features nine MLB games to consider for this Profit Boost, including a New York Mets vs. Houston Astros clash at 8:10pm ET. The Astros beat the Mets on Opening Day, 3-1.

New York will attempt to bounce back with righty Tylor Megill slated to take the mound; Houston will counter with a righty of their own in Hunter Brown.

As of Friday morning, the Astros carry -124 moneyline odds, while the Mets are +106 to win. The over/under is set at 8 total runs.

Full Mets-Astros odds can be found below, while all MLB odds are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost on any wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on March 28th, 2025.

Your wager must have final pre-boosted odds of -200 or longer to qualify for this promotion.

There is a maximum wager associated with this offer. Log-in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake.

See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 3/28/25

Here are the MLB odds for games being played on March 28th, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Colorado Rockies at Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 (+100) +176 -210 8 Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 (+158) +108 -126 8.5 Pittsburgh Pirates at Miami Marlins +1.5 (-142) -142 +120 8 Boston Red Sox at Texas Rangers +1.5 (-164) -120 +102 8.5 New York Mets at Houston Astros -1.5 (+158) +108 -126 8 Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks -1.5 (+146) +122 -144 8.5 Athletics at Seattle Mariners -1.5 (+155) +114 -134 7 View Full Table ChevronDown

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on March 29th, 2025.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C. & PR) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). If playing causes you financial, family and occupational problems, call the ASSMCA PAS line at 1-800-981-0023 (PR). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.